Winning in the cloud: Why services are the new differentiator

As more customers adopt cloud, the traditional transactional channel models are giving way to a service-driven approach. Success now comes from delivering ongoing value through services, capabilities, and expertise; not just selling products.

This shift is expanding the role of partners. It’s no longer just about the deal; it’s about enabling customers, managing their cloud investments, and supporting them throughout the lifecycle. By embracing services and leaning into the cloud ecosystem, partners can build future-ready businesses.

The channel is now service-driven

As cloud adoption grows, the entire channel is becoming more focused on services and capabilities. Partners are being pushed to add value in every area. Relying on product margins alone is no longer enough. The real opportunity lies in moving up the value chain.

This means pivoting from one-off sales to building recurring revenue streams. Instead of simply selling a product, you’re helping customers manage consumption, optimise costs, and maximise their cloud investment. This evolution allows partners to expand their role to include enablement, orchestration, and lifecycle support.

Where are the biggest opportunities for partners today?

We are in a hyper-growth period for the cloud, and the opportunity for partners is huge. Those who act now are positioning themselves ahead of the competition. The key is to focus on areas where you can differentiate and deliver measurable value. Major opportunities include:

Managed and professional services: Provide ongoing management and specialised support for your customers’ cloud environments.

Cost optimisation (FinOps): Help customers manage and optimise their cloud spend, delivering clear ROI and building trust.

Security: As cloud footprints grow, so does the demand for expert security consulting and management.

Industry-specific solutions: Develop expertise in sectors like healthcare or finance to address unique customer challenges.

Data, analytics, and AI: Leverage the innovation driven by leading cloud providers to deliver advanced, high-value solutions in areas like AI, machine learning, and analytics.

How to adapt and win in the new cloud channel

Adapting to this new environment is more evolution than revolution. You don’t need to abandon your legacy business. Instead, you can build a hybrid model where cloud services complement your existing offerings. Here’s how to get started:

Lean into hyperscaler programmes

Hyperscalers like AWS are at the heart of the cloud ecosystem, driving innovation and opportunity. They’re not competitors; they are powerful platforms for your growth. By aligning with their partner programmes, co-selling opportunities, and marketplace listings, you can open doors to new business and accelerate success.

The more you align with hyperscalers’ go-to-market strategies, the more opportunities you’ll create. Acting as an extension of their ecosystem positions you as a trusted partner in their value chain. If you look and act like hyperscalers, co-sell opportunities and growth will follow.

Use cloud marketplaces to scale your business

Cloud marketplaces, like AWS Marketplace, are becoming central to how customers buy technology. They speed up procurement, provide global reach, and align with vendor go-to-market activities.

Listing your solutions on a marketplace allows you to tap into a massive customer base and access enterprise budgets committed to cloud spend. This can open doors to new opportunities that traditional sales channels can’t reach.

Collaboration is critical

No single partner can be an expert in everything. In the cloud era, success often comes from ecosystem-based delivery, where partners combine their strengths to deliver complete solutions. For example, one partner might handle a cloud migration while another focuses on SAP integration. This collaborative approach allows you to meet complex customer needs while building deeper relationships within the ecosystem.

Your path forward in the cloud channel

Success in the cloud channel will be defined by your ability to build a recurring, scalable, and outcome-based business. The partners who combine technical excellence with strong service delivery and deep customer engagement will thrive.

Start by defining your focus. Decide what you want to be known for and work backward to build the skills, certifications, and partnerships needed to achieve it. Invest in business transformation training and cloud expertise to position yourself as a trusted advisor.

And remember: you don’t have to do it alone. Lean into the ecosystem, collaborate with other partners, and leverage hyperscaler programmes to amplify your impact.