Canalys: Channel involvement with marketplaces will grow

Increasingly, the large hyperscalers are recognising that successful cloud marketplaces need to involve the channel.

Marketplaces have the potential to concern the channel, with many worried they suck away spending that could have gone through partners, but they are an increasingly popular route to market that need to be included in the indirect model.

Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Canalys, said that the business going through marketplaces had continued to rise, with more customers looking to leverage their committed cloud spend to cover third-party products hosted on those platforms.

The analyst house is expecting marketplaces to be the fastest growing market for cyber security and software this year, with that presenting an opportunity for the channel.

But it’s not just those product categories which are experiencing growth, with customers “seeking to purchase across a whole range of technologies, cyber security, storage, infrastructure and so on”.

Edwards said a trend was clearly emerging around the attitude of the large cloud players, including Microsoft, AWS and Google, along with other vendors, towards the channel’s involvement with marketplaces.

“The hyperscalers and the vendors selling through these marketplaces have recognised that the success of this model is increasingly and critically tied to involving partners,” he said. “Already we see that 30% of marketplace transactions involve a channel partner, and we expect that to grow. The reason is because more complex technology has been sourced this way. Customers are looking for advice in terms of finding the right solutions, discovering those solutions, but also implementing, integrating, managing and securing those they’re looking for partners to help with this.”