Canalys adds to narrative of surging cloud spending

There has already been some research indicating that cloud spending has defied economic gravity and grown in the first few months of 2024.

Adding to findings from the likes of the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) and Daisy Corporate Services is an analysis of Q1 from market watchers Canalys.

The analyst found that global cloud spending increased by 21% in Q1, with the top hyperscalers, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, accounting for 66% of total spending.

The cloud market is feeling the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), which is driving a fair amount of the current public cloud investment as users look for increased storage and computing power.

As a result, Canalys has seen customers change their focus from concentrating on optimising cloud budgets to investing in projects that involve AI integration.

The first quarter saw a number of enterprise customers entering into long-term commitments with the large hyperscalers, indicating that some significant projects were being planned.

“The convergence of AI and cloud represents a transformative juncture, reshaping how businesses approach technology for innovation and growth,” said Alex Smith, vice-president at Canalys. “Businesses must navigate the complexities of optimising costs associated with AI infrastructure, including compute resources, storage and data processing, while ensuring that investments in AI technologies yield tangible returns.”