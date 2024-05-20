pinkeyes - stock.adobe.com
Concerns over supplier cloud security a customer issue
Research from Tenable has underlined fears customers have around the ability of IT providers to deliver solid solutions
A sizeable number of customers view their third-party suppliers as a major source of security risk.
According to research from Tenable contained in the firm’s 2024 Cloud security outlook: Navigating barriers and setting priorities report, the concerns users have around security are the number one barrier to wider adoption.
The firm found that a third of respondents were concerned with the security posture of third-party suppliers, and with good reason, as half of those quizzed revealed they had suffered three to four cloud breaches in the past year.
Dealing with those security concerns is crucial because nearly all customers are looking to expand their cloud environments this year, and just shy of half admit they do not have the in-house expertise to support that ambition.
“In today’s digital landscape, organisations are racing to embrace cloud technologies for their myriad benefits, yet our latest findings reveal that a staggering 97% of organisations are currently grappling with insufficient expertise in cloud infrastructure security,” said Bernard Montel, EMEA technical director and security strategist at Tenable.
“While the intention to expand cloud systems is evident among IT leaders, the alarming occurrence of breaches and the identified risks, such as third-party providers in supply chains, underscores the urgent need for organisations to prioritise investment in upskilling and resources,” he said. “Addressing the clear skills gap is paramount in fortifying cloud security measures and mitigating the risks posed by an evolving threat landscape.”
Tenable is using the report to encourage users and partners to focus on improving security to not only ease present concerns, but to unlock greater levels of investment and tap into the clear willingness of customers to adopt more cloud.
Cloud spending surge
The findings come in the wake of other market research that has highlighted a surge in cloud spending in the first quarter of 2024.
Driven by a demand for more efficiency and flexibility, an increasing number of investments are being made in cloud, despite the ongoing concerns about security.
Last week, Canalys indicated that global cloud spending increased by 21% in Q1, with the top hyperscalers, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, accounting for 66% of total spending.
Earlier this month, the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) also talked of a surge in cloud spending, with investments being made despite the ongoing caution about challenging economic conditions.
“With cloud services more or less ubiquitous now, attention should turn to where businesses can maximise their potential, particularly in crucial areas such as artificial intelligence and ESG,” said David Terrar, CEO of CIF. “Thanks to its inherent flexibility, cloud can help companies navigate these challenges with confidence.
“Economic uncertainty remains one of the few constants that businesses can reliably expect. In the coming year, organisational leaders should continue to work closely with their service providers to ensure they’re getting the very most out of cloud,” he added.