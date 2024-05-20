Concerns over supplier cloud security a customer issue

A sizeable number of customers view their third-party suppliers as a major source of security risk.

According to research from Tenable contained in the firm’s 2024 Cloud security outlook: Navigating barriers and setting priorities report, the concerns users have around security are the number one barrier to wider adoption.

The firm found that a third of respondents were concerned with the security posture of third-party suppliers, and with good reason, as half of those quizzed revealed they had suffered three to four cloud breaches in the past year.

Dealing with those security concerns is crucial because nearly all customers are looking to expand their cloud environments this year, and just shy of half admit they do not have the in-house expertise to support that ambition.

“In today’s digital landscape, organisations are racing to embrace cloud technologies for their myriad benefits, yet our latest findings reveal that a staggering 97% of organisations are currently grappling with insufficient expertise in cloud infrastructure security,” said Bernard Montel, EMEA technical director and security strategist at Tenable.

“While the intention to expand cloud systems is evident among IT leaders, the alarming occurrence of breaches and the identified risks, such as third-party providers in supply chains, underscores the urgent need for organisations to prioritise investment in upskilling and resources,” he said. “Addressing the clear skills gap is paramount in fortifying cloud security measures and mitigating the risks posed by an evolving threat landscape.”

Tenable is using the report to encourage users and partners to focus on improving security to not only ease present concerns, but to unlock greater levels of investment and tap into the clear willingness of customers to adopt more cloud.