Canalys: There are reasons for optimism

Although the overall vibe of the Canalys Channel Forum keynote was downbeat, particularly about the prospects of the hardware market, the event did have some moments of optimism.

The reality is that the channel has enjoyed a few strong years, but 2024 has been difficult. Wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and elections across major Western countries, have exacerbated customer hesitancy around spending.

“The channel has seen the worst performance over the years in particular, of the last several decades,” said Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Canalys. “We track all of your financial performance, and we saw the decline for the first time in distribution and resale in the last three quarters. Even as macroeconomic indicators start to improve, our customers are still cautious. They’re nervous about the wider geopolitical situation, they’re constraining their budgets, and their extending sales cycle is hard to drive growth.”

Having laid out the grim reality, he shifted to a more upbeat tone about why the channel should be more positive about the future.

Edwards pointed to a recovery in the PC market, cyber security, infrastructure and managed services as beacons of growth that would produce single-digit growth in the second half of 2024.

He said channel customers faced challenges, had evaluated their attitudes to risk, and were looking for help mitigating their potential exposure to threats and downtime.

There would also be opportunities for partners that could help deliver the returns around artificial intelligence (AI), while getting the balance right between on-premise and public cloud continued to be an issue the channel could help firms deal with.