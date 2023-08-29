Bulk of IT spending going through the channel

IT spending might have come under strain this year, but the silver lining is that the vast majority of the investments made by customers will come via the channel.

According to research from Canalys, the total addressable IT market will grow 3.5% this year, and more than 70% of that, $3.4tn, will be delivered by the channel.

The analyst is forecasting growth across EMEA of 3.4% this year, with 2.8% in North America, which is down from 8.5% in 2022, along with improvements from APAC, up by 4.5%, and Latin America at 3%.

There is a mixed picture in terms of where growth will come from, with cyber security, network infrastructure, and cloud and software sales experiencing growth. On the flip side, servers, storage and client devices will continue to be tough places to sell.

But the continuing interest in digital transformation, moving to the cloud and securing data will continue to drive spending this year and provide the channel with revenue.

“The long-term technology mega-trends will continue to drive growth opportunities for both vendors and channel partners in 2023,” said Matthew Ball, chief analyst at Canalys.

He added that there were several areas of interest for the channel to focus attention in the final few months of 2023 and beyond. “Digital transformation, cyber security, compliance, sustainability and the emergence of generative AI [artificial intelligence] will underpin IT services engagement, the adoption of new software and infrastructure refresh,” he said. “But there are still major headwinds for the industry to navigate. The threat of recession, rising interest rates, high inflation, trade disputes and extreme weather events will continue to cause much disruption and affect confidence.”