The MSP blind spot in telco ecosystem strategies

As telecom operators increasingly talk about ecosystems as the future of B2B growth, much of the conversation is currently focused on hyperscalers, software vendors and large platform alliances. Yet one group of partners remains consistently overlooked: Managed Services Providers (MSPs).

MSPs often sit closest to the customer. They are the ones helping small and medium-sized businesses select, bundle and implement the technologies that keep their operations running. For many SMBs, connectivity, cloud services and collaboration tools underpin the day-to-day operations of their restaurants, law firms, retail shops and other businesses. When something goes wrong, these organisations need someone they trust to call.

Despite this, many telecom ecosystem strategies still treat MSPs primarily as distribution channels rather than strategic partners. Operators often assume that because they already sell connectivity to millions of SMBs, they automatically have access to that market. In reality, SMB customers frequently rely on trusted intermediaries to help them navigate technology decisions and manage their digital infrastructure.

If telcos are serious about scaling B2B growth, this mindset needs to change. MSPs should be recognised as a critical part of the ecosystem value chain and supported accordingly. That means going beyond simply selling through them and investing in their success - providing the tools, platforms and commercial models that enable them to build, bundle and deliver services effectively to customers.

The most successful digital ecosystems are those where every participant in the value chain is empowered to grow. For telecom operators, recognising the strategic role of MSPs is fundamental to building sustainable B2B ecosystems.