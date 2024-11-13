Giacom adds Inform Billing to bolster cloud services

Giacom has dipped its toes back into M&A waters to add further scope to the cloud services the firm can provide to managed service providers (MSPs).

The cloud and comms player has picked up Inform Billing, which specialises in billing solutions used by MSPs and resellers, and will be adding it to the options available in its Cloud Market Tools portfolio.

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will provide Giacom with an independent billing solution that should help partners as they look to take advantage of tools that increase efficiency.

The deal also includes Inform Analytics, Inform Billing’s business intelligence solution, which can provide partners with insights into their revenue streams and customer behaviour.

There are also expectations of cross-sell opportunities, with Giacom able to present its cloud tools to Inform Billing’s customer base.

“As SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] increasingly seek strategic partners for all their technology needs, our partners have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate their growth by becoming a one-stop shop,” said Terry O’Brien, CEO at Giacom.

“Our goal is to make it easy for partners to become that trusted advisor, monetise new services quickly, and scale efficiently,” he said. “The addition of Inform Billing’s expertise strengthens our Cloud Market Tools ecosystem and provides partners with deeper insights into their revenue streams, supporting growth in both revenue and profitability.”