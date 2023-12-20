Giacom picks up Microsoft-focused intY

Giacom has bolstered its Microsoft cloud services proposition with a move to acquire intY from US player ScanSource.

As part of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, Giacom is gaining access to managed service provider intY’s UK revenues, partners and business operations.

It will also bolster Giacom’s cloud coverage thanks to intY’s position as a Microsoft player, with the combined firms making up one of the largest providers of licensing to the SMB-focused UK channel.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of intY, a move that strengthens Giacom’s market position and reinforces our commitment to delivering unbeatable solutions to our partners,” said Terry O’Brien, CEO at Giacom.

In addition to its Microsoft expertise, intY has a network of 1,500 partners, which will join Giacom’s ecosystem, with efforts being made to make that process as seamless as possible. There will also be chances to extend fresh opportunities to those that could be tempted by the offerings coming from Giacom, including cloud, comms, hardware and billing solutions.

“The integration of intY’s expertise and capabilities will strengthen our ability to support partners in this critical growth sector of the market, while further establishing Giacom as the go-to provider for Microsoft cloud services to the SMB-focused UK channel,” said O’Brien.

Giacom has been taking steps to position itself as a digital MSP over the course of this year, with great emphasis being placed on the firm’s cloud platform strategy.