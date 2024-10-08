Preparing the channel for an AI-driven future

IDC predicts that organisations will spend over $630 billion on AI by 2028. The potential of this technology is immense. But for the IT channel, the question is not just about what AI can do—it’s about how, together, we can guide your customers to unlock its value. From infrastructure demands to security concerns, AI presents challenges that must be addressed strategically. Let’s have a look at the key implications of AI for the channel and how Climb is positioned to help you, our partners, navigate this emerging technology to seize its full potential.

Infrastructure Demands

One of the first challenges AI poses is the sheer amount of infrastructure required to support it. We’ve all heard about public AI models—like ChatGPT—developed by large enterprises with massive data centres. But even as private AI models proliferate, organisations are grappling with the limitations of existing infrastructure.

The fight for the hardware to support AI models, especially as businesses build their own, is intense. We’re seeing a massive lack of infrastructure to handle the computing, storage, and power demands that these models require.

Many channel partners have been, or soon will be, faced with the question: how do we help our customers scale up their AI initiatives when the available infrastructure simply isn’t enough? This is a problem, but it’s also an opportunity for partners who can bring tailored solutions to help modernise data centres or offer cloud-based alternatives.

Data: The Fuel of AI Models

AI is only as powerful as the data that drives it. Clean, secure, and reliable data is the backbone of any AI model, but obtaining this kind of data isn’t easy. One of the most significant challenges we face is ensuring the cleanliness and security of data as it moves through various channels and across borders. Data governance is a vital part of this equation.

From my perspective, data issues aren't just a problem for AI developers; they're a concern for every organisation leveraging AI. The question of data provenance—where it’s coming from, how it’s secured, and whether it’s being used ethically—presents a key challenge for channel partners, especially those involved in data security and compliance.

Security: Safeguarding AI Systems

Security is perhaps the most important consideration for AI use, especially as we’re feeding vast amounts of data into these models. The data used to train AI can be vulnerable to manipulation—prompt injections, adversarial attacks, and privacy violations are all real threats in this space.

Channel partners have an essential role to play in mitigating these risks. For example, as AI grows in adoption, we’ll see a rise in demand for tools that can govern and secure AI systems effectively. We’re already seeing frameworks like ISO 42001, which provides standards for AI management systems, come into play. As governments implement legislation—such as the EU AI Act—it’s critical for partners to guide customers in staying compliant, especially when managing AI adoption across international borders.

The Talent Gap

The talent gap in the AI and cybersecurity markets continues to widen. We’ve seen a shortage of AI talent that spans everything from data scientists to engineers, meaning that businesses are struggling to secure the skills necessary to develop and manage AI models.

The talent pool in the AI space is not only limited, but it's also being quickly monopolised by large organisations. Many of the world’s top AI experts are being absorbed by service providers and big tech firms, leaving SMEs struggling to find the expertise needed for AI initiatives. This talent crunch can be spun as an opportunity for channel partners, however, to step in and provide those critical skills, whether through managed services, consulting, or direct AI solutions.

Your customers have always come to you for specialist skills, and AI will be no different. As they begin to modernise their infrastructures to accommodate AI models, we must position ourselves as trusted advisors who can deliver the right services to support their AI goals.

Building the AI Tech Stack

AI spans many different technologies and vendors, creating a vast and complex ecosystem. For channel partners, this means the opportunity to help customers build a comprehensive AI tech stack, composed of tools that are reliable, secure, and proven. Developing expertise in key areas like software development, advanced data services, and AI-specific hardware will be crucial.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to AI, and that’s where channel partners can shine. It’s all about finding the right tools, testing them thoroughly, and delivering them in a way that makes sense for your customers. The goal should be to simplify AI adoption by providing customers with a tailored stack of products and services that deliver results.

Governance: Navigating AI Standards and Compliance

As AI systems become more ingrained in business processes, we’ll begin to hear a lot more about AI governance. Channel partners need to stay ahead of legislation and regulatory standards. The global nature of AI means that standards set in one region will have ripple effects elsewhere – so we should take note of emerging regulations in territories like the EU.

The Gen AI revolution alone represents a $158 billion opportunity for the channel by 2028 – but this is only the beginning. Channel partners who can adapt to the AI-driven landscape will be positioned to ride this wave of growth.

The opportunities are vast, but so are the responsibilities. We’ll need to strike the right balance—between innovation and governance, between infrastructure and security, between specialised talent and comprehensive solutions.

Ultimately, we must meet customers wherever they are on their AI journey. Whether they're adopting tools like Microsoft Copilot or building advanced AI-driven software stacks, our role is to make AI adoption accessible and empower them to thrive in an AI-driven market—securely, confidently, and with a focus on driving business growth.