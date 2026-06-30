Babble: SMEs are struggling with tech confidence

If the channel has one ultimate purpose in life, it is to work with customers to devise, deploy and maintain the technology that will improve business.

The majority of customers understand the value of technology, but significant numbers remain unable to utilise it effectively due to a lack of confidence, which is where partners continue to play a pivotal role.

Babble’s inaugural Technology performance index painted a clear picture of that situation, discovering that 88% of customers quizzed acknowledged the critical importance of technology, but only 47% felt confident enough in their ability to deploy it effectively.

Babble carved the market into thirds, with tech vanguards representing a quarter of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) base, emerging adopters (41%) and bystanders (34%).

There were opportunities for the channel to work with all three groups, catering the support pitch to the level of confidence and expertise the users had in-house.

“SMB leaders know technology improves performance, but too many lack the confidence, board-level buy-in, skills and time to actually find the right technology for their business,” said Mark Braund, executive chair at Babble.

Confidence is the key commodity dividing the SME base and keeping more from embracing technology that could make a positive impact. Babble warned that the risks of failing to change that situation was the prospect of falling behind to more capable competitors.