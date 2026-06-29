Claranet picks up Six Degrees

Consolidation across the managed services market has continued, with Claranet picking up Six Degrees in a move that will bolster the channel player’s capabilities around cloud, security networking and artificial intelligence (AI).

Both firms have used M&A in the past as a means of extending their reach and increasing their skills base, and the combination of the two, operating under the Claranet brand, will create a business with 3,500 staff and revenues in excess of €650m. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Six Degrees is a UK-based outfit that has established a solid reputation in the managed services space, and is seen as an opportunity for Claranet to increase its commitment to the market here.

The plan is to bring together Clarinet’s abilities in cloud, security, data, AI and applications, networks, and marketplace solutions, and add in Six Degrees’ expertise in secure infrastructure and hybrid cloud.

Charles Nasser, CEO and founder of The Claranet Group, said the acquisition would create a significant managed services player that operated across Europe.

“From a market and customer perspective, this is a great opportunity to bring together the experience and resources of two great companies to deliver a broader service portfolio to benefit our customers,” he said. “It’s our mission to help our customers make the most of internet-enabled technology, and the acquisition of Six Degrees will enable us to continue to deliver on this promise.

“This announcement confirms our commitment to continue investing in our services and long-term relationships with our customers and staff,” added Nasser.