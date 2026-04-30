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Version 1 and Integris hit the acquisition trial
Channel consolidation continues with managed service players adding more geographical coverage and expertise
Version 1 has moved to add CreateFuture to the fold, in a move that will bolster its ability to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation services.
The acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, adds an operation with 550 staff to create a combined organisation with 4,250 employees and annual revenues coming in above €500m.
CreateFuture is a Scottish services specialist that has established a strong reputation for delivering AI support to customers across a range of verticals, including iGaming, Financial Services and Utilities.
“This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Version 1, strengthening our capabilities and expanding the markets we serve,” said Roop Singh, CEO at Version 1.
“CreateFuture is an exceptional business, with high-calibre talent, deep client relationships, and sector expertise that directly complements our own. They have built something genuinely impressive for clients, leveraging AI-driven capabilities with a flexible and agile approach, and have delivered sustained growth ahead of the market. This is a growth acquisition, and reflects exactly where we are as a business: confident in our people, clear on our strategy and ready for what comes next.”
In response, Euan Andrews, founder of CreateFuture, said the firm had worked over the past 16 years to become a trusted advisor. The leadership team will remain in place and manage existing customers.
“That belief has not changed, and this partnership accelerates our ambition for CreateFuture with a highly culturally aligned partner in Version 1,” he said. “It enables us to better serve our clients with enhanced capability and scale whilst unlocking significant opportunities for our team members. I am genuinely excited about what this means for our people, for our clients, and for the next chapter of the business we have built together.”
Bolstering expertise
Earlier this week, managed security player Integris described its move into Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines as more than just a geographical expansion. The channel player is expecting the addition of First Focus, which supports the small and medium-sized enterprise market, as an opportunity to bolster the levels of expertise across the entire business.
The move for First Focus is subject to regulatory approval, and will mark the entry into that region for Integris and add more experience in delivering a range of technologies, including security and AI.
“This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in our long-term vision to build a truly global platform MSP focused on the needs of small and mid-size businesses,” said Rashaad Bajwa, chief executive officer of Integris.
“As AI rapidly reshapes how organisations operate, scale and compete, this combination allows us to accelerate our ability to deliver secure, governed AI capabilities globally – while maintaining the high-quality, people-first service our customers expect.”
The deal has to get signed off, but already plans are being drawn up to smooth the integration process once they join forces.
The plan is for First Focus to continue to run with its existing leadership team, as well as enter into M&A activity to strengthen its position.
“We see this partnership as a strong cultural and strategic fit,” said Ross Sardi, chief executive officer at First Focus. “Integris brings the scale and long-term approach to help us grow our people and deliver even more value to our clients – while staying true to who we are.”
The move for First Focus is a significant moment at Integris, marking its largest deal since landing backing from Omers Private Equity in December 2024.