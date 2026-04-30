Version 1 and Integris hit the acquisition trial

Version 1 has moved to add CreateFuture to the fold, in a move that will bolster its ability to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation services.

The acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, adds an operation with 550 staff to create a combined organisation with 4,250 employees and annual revenues coming in above €500m.

CreateFuture is a Scottish services specialist that has established a strong reputation for delivering AI support to customers across a range of verticals, including iGaming, Financial Services and Utilities.

“This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Version 1, strengthening our capabilities and expanding the markets we serve,” said Roop Singh, CEO at Version 1.

“CreateFuture is an exceptional business, with high-calibre talent, deep client relationships, and sector expertise that directly complements our own. They have built something genuinely impressive for clients, leveraging AI-driven capabilities with a flexible and agile approach, and have delivered sustained growth ahead of the market. This is a growth acquisition, and reflects exactly where we are as a business: confident in our people, clear on our strategy and ready for what comes next.”

In response, Euan Andrews, founder of CreateFuture, said the firm had worked over the past 16 years to become a trusted advisor. The leadership team will remain in place and manage existing customers.

“That belief has not changed, and this partnership accelerates our ambition for CreateFuture with a highly culturally aligned partner in Version 1,” he said. “It enables us to better serve our clients with enhanced capability and scale whilst unlocking significant opportunities for our team members. I am genuinely excited about what this means for our people, for our clients, and for the next chapter of the business we have built together.”