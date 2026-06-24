UBDS secures investment from LDC

UBDS Group has landed an investment from privite equity player LDC that will enable the digital lifecycle and security consultancy to grow the business further.

The firm has been on an impressive growth trajectory since it emerged in 2019, using mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as a tool to bolster its market position. It has expanded headcount fivefold since 2022 and seen revenue improve by more than 150% over the past three years. The firm is headquartered in London but has offices in Manchester and Bengaluru.

The firm has a range of customers from central government to financial services players. Back in 2024, the firm made moves to acquire Amazon Web Services (AWS) consultancy Rayo, as well as 3B Data Security, which have also contributed to that revenue growth.

The ambition is to use the LDC investment to keep that momentum going and provide the funding for both organic growth and further M&A activity.

“With LDC’s support and technology sector experience, we’re confident we can accelerate our organic growth and pursue targeted acquisitions to add real capability. We’re looking forward to working together,” said Alex Gore, CEO of UBDS Group.

Diptesh Patel, founder of UBDS Group, has been on the radar at LDC for a while, receiving the firm’s Alumni Award in 2024. Patel said that this investment marked the start of a fresh chapter at the channel player.

“We have built something remarkable at UBDS, and we are only getting started. In [LDC], we have found a partner who shares our long-term outlook and understands the dynamics of the markets we operate in. They have a strong track record of backing ambitious, founder-led businesses and helping them scale, including through acquisition. With their support behind our team and culture, I could not be more excited about what lies ahead,” he added.

The LDC involvement was led by partner and head of the south Aylesh Patel, alongside partner Chris Baker and investment manager Ana-Maria Garaba. Patel and Baker will join the board as non-executive directors.

“UBDS Group is exactly the kind of business we’re excited to back. Alex, Kevin, Sam, Paul, Matt and Emma are all highly experienced, understand the needs of their customers and have built excellent foundations. They have demonstrated consistent operational excellence, and the business is well positioned for future growth,” said Patel.

Speaking to MicroScope last year about the ambition he had for UBDS, its founder Patel outlined the benefits of being positioned as a digital transformation specialist.

“We’re very focused on supporting clients on their outcomes, rather than being a resource augmentation type of organisation,” he said. “So, we’re looking at a focus on infrastructure, project and programme management of client-side delivery, and around some of the technical capabilities around Microsoft and infrastructure, more so networks.

“Everyone talks about digital transformation [and positioning themselves] as a digital transformation partner. We talk about digital lifecycle partnership. Transformation, especially during Covid, was very much a one-off. We’ve got to transform and move to a new solution. As things become more certain, more of a lifecycle approach is more relevant,” he added.