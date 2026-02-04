Cisco CEO talks of increasing trust in AI

Cisco’s senior management have warned that artificial intelligence (AI) will not achieve widespread adoption or reach its potential without customers gaining trust in the technology.

The vendor’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, and president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel both spoke at the vendor’s AI Summit, listing trust as one of the main challenges facing the industry.

Not only did that concept refer to securing data and giving customers confidence their systems were not exposed to greater risk, but also that those delivering the technology understood the challenges, and were capable of advising and guiding users through adoption and deployment.

“We all believe 2026 is going to be a turning point for AI, and we believe that this will be the year of agentic applications,” said Robbins. “And we believe that all of us know that the impact on what we do every day is going to change significantly, whether we’re talking to our enterprise customers or governments around the world. We know we have to embrace this. Many of us believe it’s the biggest transition that we’ve ever seen.

“I do believe it will be more revolutionary, and it’s moving faster, obviously, than anything that we’ve ever seen,” he said. “There are lots of questions and discussions about, ‘What does it mean to your enterprise infrastructure? What does it mean to your security posture? What does it mean to application development cycles?’ All those things are really important, and all of us in this room know that those of us who embrace AI will ultimately be the winners.”

Given the potential growth in agentic AI adoption this year, Robbins said there needed to be awareness of the factors that could hold back progress. “One of the deficits that we have in deploying AI, one thing that bothers us, is trust: where there’s trust in what’s going to happen to my data, trust in the models, trust in your infrastructure, trust in the agents, trust in the partners that you’re working with,” he said.

“I’m proud of the trust that we have had over the years with our customers and with governments around the world, and we continue to plan to operate in a way that makes you feel good about working with us and other partners; that we all bring [something] to the table to actually make this a reality,” said Robbins.