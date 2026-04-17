GTDC: Distribution key to AI success

Artificial intelligence (AI), security and cloud all featured heavily at the GTDC Summit EMEA conference as distributors got together to discuss their current and future prospects.

The Global Technology Distribution Council used the event to underline the critical function its members served to both vendor and partner communities.

There was a sense that the investments and innovations made by disties in the past couple of years to develop their own cloud marketplaces and adopt AI tools to generate market insights had put the community in a strong position.

The growth in popularity of AI has put distribution in a key position to support the roll-out of the technology across the channel.

“The IT landscape changes rapidly, and AI is escalating that transformation towards a digital-centric future,” said Frank Vitagliano, chief executive officer of GTDC.

GTDC has been consistently promoting the message that vendors need to work more closely with distribution to get their technologies into the hands of more people, and that was most important with AI.

“Technology vendors and hyperscalers are more reliant on the reach, resources and drive of distribution than ever before, especially with the increasing complexities of cloud and AI-focused solutions,” he said. “Distributors continue to build and expand upon their core capabilities to help partners adapt and scale digital technologies across the IT ecosystem.”