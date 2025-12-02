GTDC: Distribution the most cost-effective route to market

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) has shared research that underlined the position of disties as the most cost-effective way for vendors to get to market.

The GTDC report, Building the optimal distribution strategy, is the latest study that the organisation has shared to illustrate the benefits of working with distribution and steps vendors can follow to improve their channel relationships even further.

The study was led by former global channel chief and partner route-to-market specialist Donna Grothjan, who was able to lean on her own experience and reach out to others across the industry to produce a guide that combined the views of both disties and vendors.

The conclusion is that it would be hard for a vendor to find a more cost-effective way of going-to-market and the value of distribution is rising as more recognise the size of the investment that would be needed if they chose to go direct or single-tier.

Having established the need for distribution, the next step that follows is the choice of partner, and the GTDC report found there were some challenges for vendors around picking the right mix of disties.

“One of the most critical responsibilities of a channel leader is ensuring their company achieves strong and profitable sales growth, and building an optimal distribution coverage plan should be a key focus of their overall business strategy,” said Grothjan.

“Successful channel vendors regularly evaluate their objectives, company characteristics and market maturity, and then match those variables to each current and potential distributor’s unique value proposition and capabilities to ensure resilient, scalable outcomes,” she said.