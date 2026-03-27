Channel catch-up: News in brief

It’s been another busy week with senior appointments, distributors expanding their portfolios, and partnerships and acquisitions in the managed services world. Find out about the moves and changes of the past week below.

Insight Enterprise The channel player has chosen Jack Azagury to succeed Joyce Mullen as president and CEO, effective from 13 April. Mullen announced her retirement last October, and the firm has been on the hunt for a successor since, finally landing on the former long-time Accenture staffer as the right candidate. “We are in a pivotal moment for our industry and for Insight,” said Tim Crown, Insight co-founder and chairman of the board. “AI is redefining what it means to be a technology partner, and our clients expect us to lead that charge. “Jack brings exactly the kind of forward-looking perspective and operational track record we need to accelerate our transformation and scale our capabilities. Throughout his career, he has established a reputation of innovation anchored in digital transformation, and he will be instrumental in our continued evolution as the leading AI-first solutions integrator.”

TD Synnex The channel player has made a trio of appointments to strengthen its Maverick audio-visual business. The distributor has welcomed Paul Bartrum as audiovisual account director, while Peter Vernon heads-up Maverick’s UK&I projection business, and Jimmie Ireton has been appointed as business lead for digital signage. “We are investing to support our continued growth and to add further capabilities and depth to what is already a very knowledgeable and experienced team at TD Synnex Maverick,” said Mark Glasspool, senior director for UK&I at Maverick. “Our ever-growing partner base includes both audiovisual specialists and the growing number of IT partners that are now deploying AV products as integral elements of many solutions. This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to partners on AV, projection and signage sales.”

Arrow Electronics The distributor has signed an agreement to carry Dataminr – the AI-powered real-time event, threat and risk intelligence player – across EMEA. Mike Worby, head of strategic alliances EMEA at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, said: “Dataminr is recognised for delivering real-time intelligence that helps organisations act with greater speed and clarity. It provides our channel partners with access to AI-powered intelligence solutions that support faster decision making and improved resilience across cyber and operational environments.”

Bulletproof The MSSP has formed a strategic partnership with inforcer to make sure it can provide continuous configuration assurance for Microsoft security environments and eliminate gaps that can arise at customers that are missing tools. “This gap represents a critical limitation in traditional security operations centre [SOC] models,” said Steven Duguay, vice-president of MSSP at Bulletproof. “Misconfigurations and configuration drift are among the most common – and most preventable – drivers of security incidents, yet they’re frequently overlooked because most SOCs are designed to react to alerts, not continuously validate that security controls remain properly configured.” Christian Nagele, chief strategy officer at inforcer, added: “Bulletproof’s SOC is renowned for its operational rigor and deep Microsoft expertise. By pairing our configuration assurance capabilities with their managed security services, organisations can maintain a consistently secure and compliant environment while eliminating the drift, gaps and manual effort that often undermine long-term protection.”

Netrio The firm has cut the ribbon on its free NetrioNow mobile app to enable customers to access information on the move. “NetrioNow on mobile is about meeting customers where they are,” said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer of Netrio. “By bringing core support workflows to the mobile device, we’re accelerating information flow, improving time to resolution and giving customers confidence that they have real-time visibility to critical information that matters most – whether they’re in the office or on the road.”