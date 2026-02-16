Gajus - stock.adobe.com
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Appointments of note have been made at Maintel, Smart CT, OneTrust, StorMagic and Silverfort
It’s been another busy week across the industry, with a number of appointments being announced. The desire to bring in fresh expertise has been felt by those operating at all levels of the channel in the past few days.
Maintel: The managed services player has welcomed Rachel Cox as its chief people officer. She joins the channel player from Low Carbon Contracts Company, and has time at Liberis on her CV. “Rachel is an experienced HR leader who has worked in a number of global organisations,” said Dan Davies, Maintel CEO. “Her people and culture expertise will prove invaluable to the company as we continue to progress with our strategy and ongoing business transformation programme. We are delighted to have her onboard.”
Smart CT: The technology lifecycle expert has appointed Eddie Egan as chief operating officer, with a brief to maintain the firm’s strong customer service ethos. Egan has a 26-year career at BT under his belt, which saw him gain experience rising from a field engineer to managing digital transformation.
“Eddie comes with a lot of experience from a large, mature organisation where he’s seen investments in support systems at scale – and we want to grow our business further without sacrificing customer service, so he’s a brilliant fit,” said Andy Morgan, CEO of Smart CT.
OneTrust: The artificial intelligence (AI)-ready governance platform specialist has appointed John Heyman as CEO, succeeding founder Kabir Barday, who will remain involved in a strategic advisory role through his position on the board of directors.
“Growing adoption of AI across organisations has led to massive demand for OneTrust solutions that help enable the responsible use of data and AI,” said Barday. “This is a pivotal time to bring in a new CEO who can harness this momentum and drive OneTrust’s next chapter of growth.
“John’s proven track record of innovation, customer obsession, and his deep experience growing B2B technology companies makes him the right person to take on this role. I look forward to continuing to support the company strategically from my board role.”
Global experience
StorMagic: The virtualisation specialist has welcomed Scott Mann as global senior vice-president of sales. “Scott brings extensive global experience leading international sales and channel teams, with a strong track record of scaling partner ecosystems and driving growth; making him a tremendous addition to the StorMagic team,” said Susan Odle, StorMagic’s CEO.
“StorMagic is excited to work closely with Scott to expand our reach in helping partners help their customers navigate VMware migration and hardware cost challenges with our simple, reliable and trusted virtualisation software.”
Silverfort: The identity security player has given Joseph Schramm the chance to make a difference as vice-president of global channel. His CV stretches over more than two and a half decades, with channel leadership experience at BeyondTrust, SailPoint and Saviynt.
“Historically, identity has been viewed primarily as a governance and business enablement tool, not a security control,” said Howard Greenfield, president and chief revenue officer at Silverfort. “That’s now changing. Joe and I have seen this shift take shape across the identity market for years.
“As identity moves beyond governance into true security enforcement, Silverfort is prioritising partners that operate at the intersection of identity, security, risk and response, which demands a new kind of channel leadership. Joe’s experience building and scaling identity ecosystems makes him the right leader to turn this strategy into reality.”