Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week across the industry, with a number of appointments being announced. The desire to bring in fresh expertise has been felt by those operating at all levels of the channel in the past few days.

Maintel: The managed services player has welcomed Rachel Cox as its chief people officer. She joins the channel player from Low Carbon Contracts Company, and has time at Liberis on her CV. “Rachel is an experienced HR leader who has worked in a number of global organisations,” said Dan Davies, Maintel CEO. “Her people and culture expertise will prove invaluable to the company as we continue to progress with our strategy and ongoing business transformation programme. We are delighted to have her onboard.”

Smart CT: The technology lifecycle expert has appointed Eddie Egan as chief operating officer, with a brief to maintain the firm’s strong customer service ethos. Egan has a 26-year career at BT under his belt, which saw him gain experience rising from a field engineer to managing digital transformation.

“Eddie comes with a lot of experience from a large, mature organisation where he’s seen investments in support systems at scale – and we want to grow our business further without sacrificing customer service, so he’s a brilliant fit,” said Andy Morgan, CEO of Smart CT.

OneTrust: The artificial intelligence (AI)-ready governance platform specialist has appointed John Heyman as CEO, succeeding founder Kabir Barday, who will remain involved in a strategic advisory role through his position on the board of directors.

“Growing adoption of AI across organisations has led to massive demand for OneTrust solutions that help enable the responsible use of data and AI,” said Barday. “This is a pivotal time to bring in a new CEO who can harness this momentum and drive OneTrust’s next chapter of growth.

“John’s proven track record of innovation, customer obsession, and his deep experience growing B2B technology companies makes him the right person to take on this role. I look forward to continuing to support the company strategically from my board role.”