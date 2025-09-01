Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A fresh month begins, but in terms of the executive hiring world, it’s another usual week, with a number of appointments catching the eye. The task for all of those hired is to make a positive impression in their fresh role, and in some cases, that means directly making life better for partners.

Phoenix Software: The channel player is celebrating the hire of its 500th employee. Jamie Baron has joined Phoenix as a physical security business development manager. The recruitment marks a ‘milestone’ for the business as it continues to expand and recruit staff across the business to support growth.

“I’ll admit, I felt a bit nervous when I learned I was considered a ‘milestone employee’ at Phoenix,” said Baron. “It’s clear I have big shoes to fill, with such an impressive team already setting a high standard. That said, I’m excited for the journey ahead, and with a bit of luck, I look forward to one day welcoming our 1,000th team member and helping them thrive and achieve their goals within the company.”

Clare Metcalfe, managing director at Phoenix Software, added: “Hiring our 500th employee is a major milestone in our company’s history. Nothing is more important to us than our people. Our strength and success derive entirely from our people – who come from a diverse range of ages, backgrounds and skills – but all working to the common goal of giving our customers the best possible service.

“In turn, we work hard as a business to prioritise their well-being, engagement and development, to ensure they have the tools, support and opportunities they need to thrive and contribute to our collective success,” she added.

Maintel Holdings: The cloud, security and managed services player has welcomed Stephen Beynon as non-executive chair and to the board of directors. He brings more than three decades of experience to the business, having worked at the likes of Virgin Media in the UK and Optus in Australia. Most recently, he was co-president of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business and CEO of its low Earth orbit satellite subsidiary, OneWeb.

Clare Bates, senior independent non-executive director of Maintel Holdings, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Stephen as our independent non-executive chair. He brings a wealth of commercial experience gained across complex B2B and B2C service and infrastructure-based businesses, and his leadership and guidance will be invaluable in our continued transformational journey.”