Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
The past few days of the summer have included a number of personnel moves
A fresh month begins, but in terms of the executive hiring world, it’s another usual week, with a number of appointments catching the eye. The task for all of those hired is to make a positive impression in their fresh role, and in some cases, that means directly making life better for partners.
Phoenix Software: The channel player is celebrating the hire of its 500th employee. Jamie Baron has joined Phoenix as a physical security business development manager. The recruitment marks a ‘milestone’ for the business as it continues to expand and recruit staff across the business to support growth.
“I’ll admit, I felt a bit nervous when I learned I was considered a ‘milestone employee’ at Phoenix,” said Baron. “It’s clear I have big shoes to fill, with such an impressive team already setting a high standard. That said, I’m excited for the journey ahead, and with a bit of luck, I look forward to one day welcoming our 1,000th team member and helping them thrive and achieve their goals within the company.”
Clare Metcalfe, managing director at Phoenix Software, added: “Hiring our 500th employee is a major milestone in our company’s history. Nothing is more important to us than our people. Our strength and success derive entirely from our people – who come from a diverse range of ages, backgrounds and skills – but all working to the common goal of giving our customers the best possible service.
“In turn, we work hard as a business to prioritise their well-being, engagement and development, to ensure they have the tools, support and opportunities they need to thrive and contribute to our collective success,” she added.
Maintel Holdings: The cloud, security and managed services player has welcomed Stephen Beynon as non-executive chair and to the board of directors. He brings more than three decades of experience to the business, having worked at the likes of Virgin Media in the UK and Optus in Australia. Most recently, he was co-president of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business and CEO of its low Earth orbit satellite subsidiary, OneWeb.
Clare Bates, senior independent non-executive director of Maintel Holdings, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Stephen as our independent non-executive chair. He brings a wealth of commercial experience gained across complex B2B and B2C service and infrastructure-based businesses, and his leadership and guidance will be invaluable in our continued transformational journey.”
MSP partnerships
NinjaOne: The automated endpoint management platform has appointed Paul Redding to head of MSP partnerships. He comes into the role with plenty of managed service provider experience, having started his career as the CEO of an MSP – most recently as senior vice-president of channel marketing and community at CyberQP.
“Paul’s first-hand experience gives him a deep understanding of the challenges MSPs face today,” said Erzan Uygur, vice-president of business and corporate development at NinjaOne. “As we continue to expand our platform capabilities and serve larger, more complex MSP environments, Paul’s insight and leadership will be instrumental in continuing to help MSPs become more productive and scale their businesses.”
StorMagic: The virtualisation specialist has identified Coen Jansen as the ideal candidate to be its channel sales manager for France and Benelux. He comes with more than 20 years of experience in indirect sales and the development of partner ecosystems across Europe. Prior to joining StorMagic, Coen was a storage and AI partner specialist at HPE.
“I am delighted to join an innovative company like StorMagic and intend to actively contribute to the development of the company in the strategic regions of France and Benelux by working closely with our existing and future partners,” said Jansen.
Nasuni: The unified file data platform company has welcomed a number of fresh faces, including David Castignola as chief revenue officer, Anthony Miller as chief marketing officer and James Lemonias as senior vice-president of customer success. “I am thrilled to welcome Dave, Anthony and James to our talented team at Nasuni,” said Sam King, CEO of Nasuni.
“They join us at a pivotal moment in our journey where hybrid cloud storage and unstructured data management platforms are becoming a critical foundation upon which to build successful long-term AI strategies for enterprises. As Nasuni reaches its next stage of growth, we have been deliberate in choosing leaders whose vast experience and expertise align perfectly with the opportunities ahead. Each will play an essential role in helping us lead the market and ensure success for our customers and partners while continuing our strong growth trajectory.”