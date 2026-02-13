Veeam shuffles EMEA channel executive pack

Veeam Software has overhauled its channel leadership across EMEA as the vendor looks to accelerate the business done via partners.

As part of the changes, Nick McAlister has been appointed as channel director for the UK and Ireland, Charbel Zreiby takes up the role of channel director EMEA East, and Roman Brandl steps into the enterprise channel director EMEA position. They will come under the leadership of the senior director of EMEA channel sales, Kinda Baydoun.

McAlister’s CV stretches over two decades, including time in senior roles at VMware, and he will now be leaning on his experience of leading partner programmes and developing go-to-market strategies.

Zreiby has a similarly impressive CV, with experience working with the channel in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa, and has time at Dell under his belt.

Brandl also has a strong background and will be using prior experiences to help the vendor’s channel carve out more share in the enterprise market.

The channel team appointments come at a time when Veeam is looking to expand its partner opportunities, building on the recent acquisition of Securiti AI and the widening of its Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio.

“Veeam is setting a new standard for what partnership means in the data resilience space,” said Baydoun. “With Nick, Charbel and Roman on board, we’re doubling down on SaaS transformation, leading the way in enterprise data resilience, and ensuring our ecosystem has the innovation and support needed to thrive.”

Baydoun added: “With the addition of these veteran channel leaders, we are reaffirming our commitment to our partners and customers. Their expertise will be instrumental in advancing our channel strategy, enabling us to create new synergies and develop multidimensional partnerships, especially through deeper engagement with alliances and GSIs [global systems integrators] in the enterprise space. We are positioning our ecosystem for even greater success as we continue to lead in enterprise data resilience and SaaS transformation.”

Veeam’s channel focus has recently been around getting more partners involved with its VDC offering, with a focus on pitching answers to customers looking for solutions around data sovereignty, compliance and disaster recovery.

Veeam completed the move for Securiti AI in December 2025 as it looked to add more artificial intelligence resilience to its portfolio.

Speaking at the time, Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran said there was a need to provide customers with trusted environments if they were to be able to unlock the potential of AI.

“AI investment is exploding, yet nearly 90% of enterprise initiatives fail because the data powering AI cannot be trusted,” he said. “Safe AI at scale requires more than great models – it demands trusted, governed, recoverable data. Veeam already leads the world in data resilience – unmatched in share, global footprint and innovation. By combining that foundation with Securiti AI’s leadership across DSPM [data security posture management], privacy, governance and AI trust, we are delivering the first platform that can see everything, secure everything, and recover anything across the entire data estate.”

Building trust around AI has been one of the main themes at Cisco Live this week, as an increasing number of channel executives view overcoming that hurdle as the key to accelerating AI adoption.