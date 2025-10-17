PCL Group unveils SME security offering

In the position of trusted adviser, the channel is seen by many SME customers as the provider of knowledge and support around security. Research has underlined that assertion over the past year, with it clear that managed service providers (MSPs) play a crucial role in delivering protection for the SME customer base.

Given that backdrop, Aberdeen-based PCL Group has made a significant investment in establishing a dedicated security service to support that smaller and mid-sized customer base.

To back up its commitment to delivering security expertise, the Scottish firm has made a number of appointments, including IT director Adrian Dyer, who will head up the cyber security offering. Dyer has also been joined by Dylan Tas, who has the role of governance, risk and compliance manager; and Stanley Ho, cyber security lead.

Jeanette Forbes, CEO of PCL, said that although the headlines were often grabbed by the attacks on large firms there were significant risks being faced by SMEs.

“In today’s data-driven, digital world, for every M&S, Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover, there are thousands of SMEs who also fall victim to cyber attacks every day. Cyber security is no longer optional – it’s vital,” she said. “While this has been an executive priority for several years, the rapid growth of remote work, cloud computing, digital transformation and AI are creating unprecedented security risks that companies, large and small, must mitigate against.”

Forbes added that as an established channel player, it already had a clear picture of customer needs and understood where additional security could add value.

“Having been a trusted supplier of managed IT services for 25 years, we know and understand our customers’ IT infrastructure, and with this investment, we are making sure that resilience against cyber attacks, data breaches and rapidly evolving digital risks are reinforced and understood,” she said.

“Trust is at the core of every successful digital relationship. Our clients rely on us not only to deliver reliable IT services, but also to safeguard their most critical assets. With this investment, we are raising the bar for security and aiming to protect, consult and lead alongside the industries that we serve.”

The PCL move comes during Cyber Security Awareness Month, which has been used by many in the industry to spark a conversation with customers around data threats.

Research shared at the start of the month indicated that most SMEs were suffering from attacks and the idea that only large enterprises were being targeted was clearly a myth.

Edwin Weijdema, field CTO for EMEA and strategy and cyber security lead at Veeam, said that most firms were aware of the threats, with M&S and JLR two high-profile examples, but they still needed help deploying and using security tools. “Awareness might have pushed organisations to get the right tools, but now it’s time to ensure security teams know how to use these tools during a cyber attack,” he said.

John Mutuski, CISO at Pipedrive, agreed that the month gave an opportunity to remind SMEs there were cyber criminal targets. “Cyber Security Awareness Month is a reminder for businesses of every size to prioritise protecting their digital assets. For small businesses in particular, phishing and social engineering remain the most common threats,” he said.