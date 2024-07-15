Channel moves: Who's gone where?

The summer is looming, but before bags are packed for the beach, a number of executive appointments have been made across the industry.

Sota The managed service provider (MSP) has decided the time is right to make a significant change, with Paul Cowham, the former executive chairperson, stepping aside to appoint Shaun Lynn as the new chairperson following an extensive search process. Lynn has plenty of industry expertise and experience of helping with M&A strategies. “We are thrilled to welcome Shaun as our new chair,” said Andrew Symons, managing director of Sota. “Shaun’s entrepreneurial prowess, sector experience, and inspirational leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our service offerings and expand our market presence. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence in IT services.”

OneTrust The trust intelligence player has identified former VMware staffer Roger Egan as the right candidate to become the firm’s next chief revenue officer (CRO). His CV also includes time in senior positions at Docker. "To achieve our potential, we are committed to identifying world-class leaders with a proven background in scaling and inspiring global teams,” said Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust. “Roger is a seasoned, highly respected technology veteran with a profound understanding of the industry. With his extensive expertise and remarkable track record, Roger will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and scale globally, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Qumulo As well as joining the board, Douglas Gourlay will become the data management specialist’s president and CEO. He has worked in the industry for more than two-and-a-half decades, with spells at the likes of Arista Networks and Cisco. “I am delighted to join Qumulo. The combination of an outstanding culture and team, innovative on-premises and cloud software, opportunity in Applied AI, and the Scale Anywhere vision drew me here. I look forward to executing our unique vision and strategy for our customers, partners, and channels,” stated Gourlay. “To quote America’s first astronaut just before launch: ‘Let’s light this candle!’”

Tollring The business intelligence player has appointed Hilary Oliver has as its chief customer officer (CCO). This position extends her previous role of chief marketing and experience to now be responsible for existing customer revenues ,as well as ensuring consistency in customer experience, satisfaction and retention. “Hilary has been instrumental in ensuring that every aspect of our corporate culture, from the top down, is focused on the customer. Her expanded role will further enhance our relationships with customers across all our touchpoints and ensure our people are united in striving for excellence," said Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring.