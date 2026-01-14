Distology boss looking for strong 2026

Distology is looking to finish its financial year strong, with the security distributor keen to keep the momentum going as it gets into a fresh fiscal year in April.

The channel player has started 2026 with a fresh vendor signing with Tenable that underlines its determination to build a robust portfolio around its four key security areas: workplace, product, operational security (OT) and security operations.

Tenable adds more exposure management technology to the list of areas the distie can cover, with the signing fitting into Distology’s 25-26 technology strategy.

Hayley Roberts, CEO at Distology, said the business was continuing to follow its established strategy and would add vendors to support that ambition and to make a difference to its reseller base, as well as benefit the vendors it worked with.

“This year is about capitalising on growth that we’ve seen,” she said. “This year is about the growth on the solid foundations that we’ve created, and Tenable is a good indicator of that.

“Those foundations are solid, and we’ve worked hard the past couple of years on getting the tech strategy right, the people right, and on honing the answer to who we are and what we do, and now we can go out to market, do a better job and have more success stories. The growth will come from that.”

Roberts is determined to make a difference for Tenable and widen the vendor’s channel reach. “We’re staying core to our tech strategy, which is the four key areas, but we are always looking at which vendors are going to play well in the channel,” she said.

The focus is on closing out the year strong, but Roberts is keen to stress the business has established an approach and portfolio that will drive growth over the rest of this calendar year.

“We’ve got the right technical skill set and project set to be able to support the channel and help with the sales side. We’re in the right parts of those four areas that we operate,” she said.

She added that although many customers remained hesitant around making IT investments, there is always a need to increase data protection and improve user confidence as these would benefit growth.

Looking ahead, the firm will continue to focus on its four key technology areas. Roberts feels that Distology does not currently need to add a fifth focus by establishing an artificial intelligence (AI) unit.

“It might even be a separate function on its own eventually. We are looking at products that are out there, we are looking at the market, but the commercial opportunity is just not there yet for a distributor to take it to market,” she said.

“The AI story will come commercially and certainly [at a] distribution level. So, we’re very aware of it and we’re very much interested in learning about it. We are not going to have a commercial proposition for it just yet, and I think that’s sensible for us.”