Zoom CEO praises impact of partners

The channel has been highlighted as one of the factors that contributed to Zoom Communications’ decent third-quarter performance, with partners helping the comms player seal more contact centre deals.

For the three months ended 31 October, Zoom Communications delivered a 4.4% increase in revenues to $1.23bn. In that enterprise revenue was $741.4m, up 6.1% year-over-year, and online revenue improved by 2% to reach $488.4m.

The firm highlighted its numbers had been improved by its quest for new customers, with the business ending the quarter with 4,363 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 9.2% year-on-year. Zoom reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%. The Online average monthly churn of 2.7% in Q3 was flat year-on-year.

In terms of adding customers, the efforts around the contact centre got a shoutout from senior management in the call with analysts following the release of the Q3 numbers.

When asked where partners had made an impact, Eric Yuan, founder, president, CEO and chairman of Zoom Communications, focused in on the contact centre area, pointing out that partners had been instrumental in working with customers looking to make a switch in their supplier.

“Many of them are switching from other cloud vendors to Zoom Contact Centre,” he said. “That’s the reason why channel partners are becoming our most important go-to-market strategy for our contact centre solution. We are doubling down not only for the US market, but for the international market as well, because the contact centre is very different buyers and the channels become increasingly important.”

He indicated it had made investments in the channel and would continue to support partners to ensure it could reach more enterprise and SME customers.