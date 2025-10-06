Channel moves: Who's gone where?

The past week has seen promotions, channel veterans being drafted in to support growth ambitions, and vendor experts getting the chance to use their knowledge at fresh employers.

Sage The accounting and financials specialist has welcomed Gretchen O’Hara as executive vice-president of strategic partnerships and business development. O’Hara brings more than 25 years of experience in channel sales, business development and ecosystem transformation. She joins Sage from Splunk, where she was vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances. “Gretchen’s experience in scaling ecosystems, driving partner profitability and delivering customer outcomes positions her to accelerate high performance across the channel. With her leadership, we’ll bring AI and innovation to the forefront, helping partners accelerate time to revenue and create growth opportunities that deliver greater value for SMEs,” said Eduardo Rosini, chief commercial officer at Sage.

Phoenix Software The channel player has promoted Craig Taylor to the role of chief technology officer (CTO), replacing outgoing CTO Darren Goldsborough, who is retiring after 25 years at Phoenix. Taylor has been with the business for a decade, and prior to this move was director of cloud solutions for more than five years. Claire Metcalfe, managing director of Phoenix, said: “Craig brings a wealth of experience and a bold vision for how Phoenix can continue to lead in the delivery of technological innovation for our customers, particularly around AI, cyber security and digital transformation. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our business and our customers. “At the same time, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Darren Goldsborough, who is retiring after many years of dedicated service. Darren has been instrumental in shaping Phoenix’s technology strategy and building the strong foundations we stand on today. His leadership, integrity and commitment have left a legacy, and we wish him all the very best in his retirement.”

Principle Networks The firm has hired Andrea Dorkin to lead the indirect partner channel and build on the momentum the business has seen with partners in its most recent fiscal year. With more than 15 years’ experience in the channel, Dorkin joins Principle Networks from cloud security specialist Zscaler. Principle Networks founder and co-CEO Russell Crowley said: “Andrea brings a huge amount of experience to our team, and her knowledge of the marketplace will be central to helping Principle Networks achieve its objectives. As a company we’ve enjoyed a very successful 12 months, but our goal is to continue to build on this by growing our offering and developing new partnerships. Andrea will play a key role in this and I’m excited to work with her and the rest of the team as we continue our growth trajectory.”

Inforcer The Microsoft-focused multi-tenant management for MSPs has announced Jason Ulacio as its next senior vice-president of business development. Prior to joining Inforcer, he spent nine years working within Business Development at Microsoft, as senior business development manager for Microsoft Security. Inforcer CEO and co-founder Jamie Daum stated: “He brings a wealth of experience in the SME space and understands what MSPs need to succeed – both of which are crucial to our goals, especially as we start to look ahead to 2026. Moreover, Jason’s experience at Microsoft is especially valuable, as we’ve recently become a Microsoft partner in enabling #IntuneForMSPs, helping MSPs unlock the full value of Microsoft 365 and AI-powered services."