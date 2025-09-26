Channel catch-up: News in brief

This week, distributors – and those bolstering their profile in that space – signed more vendors to their portfolios. Elsewhere, others were gaining hard-to-earn accreditations and recognition of positive workplace culture.

Crayon: The channel player has sealed a strategic global agreement with customer service specialist Zendesk. Crayon will be acting as a global distributor, supporting partners across 70 countries, and is part of a wider strategy for the business to strengthen its distie capabilities.

“This is a landmark agreement for Crayon, and a natural evolution of our mission to bring best-in-class technology to our partners and customers globally,” said Gudmundur Adalsteinsson, chief partner and sales officer at SoftwareOne, which recently combined with Crayon.

“Customer experience is a core driver of digitisation, and by aligning with Zendesk, we’re ensuring that businesses from startups to global enterprises have access to the right tools to deliver exceptional service.”

SoftwareOne: The channel player has been awarded the Microsoft Copilot Specialisation, which recognises the firm’s ability to help customers adopt the AI technology. “This specialisation is a big milestone for our customers and our people,” said Oliver Berchtold, chief operating officer at SoftwareOne.

“It proves that when organisations are looking for a trusted partner to get the most out of Copilot, SoftwareOne is the safe pair of hands to lead that journey from pilot to success. We make Copilot adoption smoother, secure, scalable, compliant and unlock agentic extensibility.”

Over the past year, SoftwareOne has been delivering Copilot to clients, including 1,362 adoption and security projects.