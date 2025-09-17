Kaspersky looking for MSP growth

Kaspersky is continuing to prioritise managed service provider (MSP) recruitment as the security player looks to widen its channel base.

The vendor made this a year of MSP expansion, which is set to continue as a strategy going into 2026, with efforts being made to attract, onboard and support partners that work with the firm.

To get in front of partners, the vendor has been holding a series of webinars and attending industry events to explain its offering and to outline its willingness to support partners.

There is an MSP webinar next week, with more planned for October and November. Anna Papla, UK territory channel manager at Kaspersky, said the company is committed to supporting its channel and to arming them with the knowledge needed to stand out in a busy security market.

“We have focused on our partner base,” she said, adding that next week’s webinar was part of that strategy, with the firm “discussing with our MSPs how to increase revenue through our MSP services. We do our best to make sure that our partners, our channel, knows that we’re here. We continue doing what [our partners are] good at, and we give chances to [them] to visit us, talk to us, or to join us online.”

She said that getting partners interested in the technology was accompanied by enablement to ensure that MSPs that signed up were able to deliver the products and services.

Papla said that there continued to be strong opportunities for partners selling security, but it was vital they were able to support customers, with training a fundamental element in ensuring they were successful.

“We offer training sessions and direct contact with our pre-sales team. Plenty of training sessions are available on our partner portal. This is why our Partner Portal stands out from the rest,” she added. “This is also why the customer service is there to support it. So, I’m here to support partners, but I have also got my technical support team to answer any of the technical queries or questions that they might have.”

She added that the market was in growth, with continuous customer enquiries reaching partners, and Kaspersky having a decent standing in the market: “People are very much aware of our technology. We’ve been on the market for over 27 years.”

Kaspersky onboarded Also Cloud UK last year, and Papla said it has helped the firm to grow its MSP base and get in front of more partners. “The main motto of our company is to build a safer world, and that’s what we do together, especially when we work in cooperation with our partners, MSPs and obviously distribution,” she said.

The foot remains on the partner recruitment pedal as Kaspersky continues to look for further channel growth.

“It has been a priority for this year, and it certainly is going to be a priority for us for next year,” Papla added. “Where are we going? The answer is here in front of us – the MSP market, and the MSP market that we want to grow in UK.

“People still find themselves questioning, ‘What should I do? How should I go about it? I don’t know where to turn to’. So, the MSPs are the answer to all these end users and potential customers that simply don’t know […] the know-how, and this is why we want to grow in that particular space – this is why we want to train them as well.”