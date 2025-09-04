Exclusive bolsters Apple options with Jamf signing

Jamf has signed Exclusive Networks to widen its channel reach across the UK and Ireland as the Apple specialist looks to tap into continued customer demand.

The management and security player has seen ongoing demand for its services as the penetration of the workplace by Apple devices continues to increase.

The move to appoint Exclusive also comes against a backdrop of channel enablement and expansion at Jamf, which has been cranking up its partner support over the past year.

Jamf settled on Exclusive because of the distributor’s expertise in security and its ability to support partners and serve a wide channel base.

“As a channel-first organisation, we are committed to building a world-class partner ecosystem that delivers real value for both our customers and partners alike. Our alliance with Exclusive Networks is further testament to this,” said Marc Botham, global vice-president of channel and alliances at Jamf.

He added that the firm had already established a strong presence in the UK and Ireland, but was looking to the distributor to expand that base and deliver further growth.

“The UK and Ireland are key markets where we’ve experienced strong growth to date and see incredible opportunities for the future. Partnering with Exclusive Networks will enable us to further accelerate and scale to the next level and capitalise on this. I’m thrilled to be partnering with them on the next stage of our channel journey and look forward to mutual long-term success,” he said.

From Exclusive’s point of view, the signing was seen as an opportunity to add more support around Apple technology and partners.

“Adding Jamf to our market-leading vendor portfolio is a significant step in strengthening our Apple ecosystem offering. Jamf’s best-in-class solutions align perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative, secure technologies to our partners and their customers,” said Rob Tomlin, vice-president for Northern Europe at Exclusive Networks.

“At a time when IT and security teams are being overwhelmed by complexity within their organisations and users are demanding consumer-like simplicity, Jamf’s enterprise-grade Apple device security solutions offer the ideal balance between enterprise security and user simplicity,” he added.

Jamf’s best-in-class solutions align perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative, secure technologies to our partners and their customers Rob Tomlin, Exclusive Networks

According to Canalys figures covering the PC market in the second quarter, Apple holds 9.4% of the global market, sitting in fourth place behind Lenovo, HP and Dell.

The vendor shipped 6.4 million units in the quarter and outperformed the market with 21.3% year-on-year growth.

“Despite global uncertainty, the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline this October is providing essential market stability, but is affecting consumer and commercial segments differently,” said Kieren Jessop, research manager at Canalys, now part of Omdia.

“The commercial refresh cycle is providing vital momentum for the market. A June poll of channel partners found over half expect their PC business to grow year on year in the second half of 2025, with 29% anticipating growth of over 10%,” he added.

“While businesses are displaying a greater sense of urgency in reacting to the end of Windows 10, consumers are delaying purchases amid macroeconomic uncertainty. As those consumer purchases are pushed into 2026, we anticipate the consumer PC market to grow next year as it coincides with a potential refresh cycle of Covid-era devices, which are starting to reach their end of life.”