Lenovo points partners in the direction of growth areas

Lenovo has rolled out a range of enhancements to its channel interaction processes to provide more flexibility and support for those focused on growth technologies and verticals.

The vendor’s 360 Global Partner Framework will now include more tailored partner journeys to provide greater levels of support for managed service providers (MSPs), global systems integrators (GSIs), and those concentrating on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data management and education.

The 360 approach aims to streamline access for partners to the firm’s devices and infrastructure services with a number of tools and features, from digital platforms for sales enablement, marketing and communications, to training with certifications and accreditations on offer.

Lenovo is also offering incentives and rewards for those that sign up to the 360 framework and reach growth thresholds.

There will also be community support in the form of forums and advisory boards that ensure the vendor is delivering the services partners need and providing the channel with access to experts.

“As industries increasingly turn to AI-driven solutions, flexible data management and cloud services, Lenovo 360 provides partners with the tools and training needed to meet customer demand and stay ahead of technological advancements in these dynamic segments,” said Pascal Bourguet, vice-president and global channel chief at Lenovo.

“We are focusing our efforts initially in these high-growth areas and will continue to bring additional pathways to new verticals, technologies and routes to market over time,” he added.

As industries increasingly turn to AI-driven solutions, flexible data management and cloud services, Lenovo 360 provides partners with the tools and training needed to meet customer demand and stay ahead of technological advancements Pascal Bourguet, Lenovo

Partners in the UK and Ireland can already tap into the MSP 360 framework, with the rest of the Lenovo 360 offerings launching globally in April 2025.

Since its launch in December 2021, Lenovo said the 360 approach had simplified partner incentive programmes by 63% and issued more than 39,500 individual certifications and more than 10,000 partner-level accreditations.

As well as enhancing the 360 options, the vendor indicated it was giving the existing programme a fresh lick of paint and would be rolling out some enhancements in the coming months.

The plan is to launch a refreshed marketing centre that provides content creation options to partners, including the option to personalise newsletter content via the Partner Hub from next March.

Over the next six months, the firm will also step up the “learn and earn” opportunities to managed tier partners.

The vendor is also expanding its 360 Solutions Hub to reach more markets, increasing it from 35 to 47 by February 2025.

Earlier this month, Lenovo used its Tech World event to talk up its AI solution portfolio, encouraging partners to take the technology out to key verticals with use cases that would emphasise the chance to deliver transformation and a solid return on investment.

Lenovo chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said the firm had been actively “delivering on our hybrid AI vision for customers and partners across the globe” in the past year, and its latest efforts build on that momentum.

“We already see that AI is improving the quality of life for individuals and delivering higher productivity for enterprises – and Lenovo makes this paradigm shift faster, more accessible, more connected and more sustainable. Our strategy is to combine modularisation with customisation so that we can respond quickly to customer needs while tailoring our solutions for them,” he added.