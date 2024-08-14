TD Synnex adds more UK support to Cisco Security Club

TD Synnex has rolled out an updated version of the Cisco Security Club community to provide greater levels of support to UK members.

The club follows on from the success the scheme has experienced running across Europe, but the distie felt it could make some enhancements to cover the specific needs of partners in the UK.

The revised offering provides partners with access to support and services, with a range of programmes and incentives on offer that will help them expand their capabilities and grow their customer base.

The distie’s Cisco security specialists will inform the club of the latest trends in the market and emerging opportunities they can take advantage of.

The club includes three levels, with rewards available for each, and rebates and incentives on offer.

Simon Bennett, managing director of Advanced Solutions for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex, said the aim of the community was to support partner growth.

“They’ll receive access to a whole range of benefits, including exclusive offers, discounts and face-to-face events, as well as access to our Cisco and security experts,” he said. “It will enable them both to deepen their technical knowledge and enhance their capability to sell Cisco Security solutions. It will also act as a forum for the sharing of experiences and best practice, enabling partners to broaden and deepen their perspectives and refine their strategy and approach.”