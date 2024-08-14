Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
TD Synnex adds more UK support to Cisco Security Club
Distributor revises community offering to support partners keen to improve their capabilities
TD Synnex has rolled out an updated version of the Cisco Security Club community to provide greater levels of support to UK members.
The club follows on from the success the scheme has experienced running across Europe, but the distie felt it could make some enhancements to cover the specific needs of partners in the UK.
The revised offering provides partners with access to support and services, with a range of programmes and incentives on offer that will help them expand their capabilities and grow their customer base.
The distie’s Cisco security specialists will inform the club of the latest trends in the market and emerging opportunities they can take advantage of.
The club includes three levels, with rewards available for each, and rebates and incentives on offer.
Simon Bennett, managing director of Advanced Solutions for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex, said the aim of the community was to support partner growth.
“They’ll receive access to a whole range of benefits, including exclusive offers, discounts and face-to-face events, as well as access to our Cisco and security experts,” he said. “It will enable them both to deepen their technical knowledge and enhance their capability to sell Cisco Security solutions. It will also act as a forum for the sharing of experiences and best practice, enabling partners to broaden and deepen their perspectives and refine their strategy and approach.”
Customer demand
Jon Sawdon, UK director of the Cisco business unit at TD Synnex, said the club was something it was keen to invest in given the current ongoing demand from customers for security services.
“We see a big opportunity with Cisco in security, and we want to give partners access to all of our combined expertise and support them in developing healthy business practices around Cisco security,” he said.
Security has consistently been at the top of customer concerns, with high-profile ransomware attacks continuing to generate headlines and keep the issue at the forefront of user minds.
Protecting data and keeping hackers out of the system were some of the main obstacles to wider artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, according to a fresh report from Searce.
“As global investments in AI continue to rise, as our research has found, it is crucial for businesses to focus not just on spending, but on the tangible returns these investments can deliver,” said Julian Mulhare, managing director for EMEA at Searce. “Strategic AI adoption can transform operations and drive significant growth.”
AI is one of the growth areas for the industry, and Searce found that many customers are ramping up investments to drive business growth, but were facing challenges, and there was an opportunity for skilled channel partners to help plug gaps.
“From speaking with our European clients, we also know how much pressure businesses face to keep up with the latest technological demands,” he added. “A lot of the findings in our research reflect some of those conversations including the challenges to AI adoption. A lack of qualified talent has been something we’ve been talking about since our inception in 2004, and is why many businesses come to us to help plug that internal skills gap – key for empowering teams by making work better, and people happier.”