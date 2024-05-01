Computacenter meeting Q1 expectations

The UK has remained a “challenging” market for Computacenter, but the firm remains on track to deliver good numbers for its first quarter.

The channel player has shared an update based on unaudited numbers covering its first quarter ended 31 March.

The update indicated Q1 had been in line with expectations, and talked of further progress being made over the course of this fiscal year.

“Germany and North America delivered solid underlying performances while the UK remained challenging,” the update stated.

The firm had been expecting its Technology Sourcing revenue to return to more normal levels compared with the same period last year, which had been skewed by a few exceptional contacts, and that appears to have happened with the business generating stable growth.

“Towards the end of the first quarter, we won a significant new Technology Sourcing contract with a large customer in North America which we expect to start fulfilling towards the end of the second quarter,” the firm stated.

“We have a strong and growing pipeline of Technology Sourcing opportunities in North America for the rest of the year.”