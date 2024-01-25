Computacenter comes through 2023 strongly

Computacenter does not represent the entire channel, but along with the likes of Softcat and Bytes, it is seen as an indicator of the health of the industry.

The firm’s positive tone pervading its pre-closing trading statement will have provided those hoping that 2023 was a tough year but not an apocalyptic one with plenty to cheer about.

The pre-closing statement for the year ending 31 December 2022 indicated to investors that the firm had been able to generate record adjusted pre-tax profits, with cash generation ahead of expectations.

Total revenue, on a Gross Invoiced Income basis, increased by 12%, with a decent performance in both the Technology Sourcing and Services businesses.

“We expect FY 2023 to be another record year of adjusted profit before tax,” the firm stated. “This result has been delivered against the backdrop of uncertain macroeconomic conditions throughout the year while, as planned, increasing the level of investment in strategic initiatives. It reflects the strength of our integrated Technology Sourcing and Services model as well as our geographic diversity.”

The statement highlighted strong contributions to the Group from the North America and German operations, underlining the rewards of the investment strategy in the US.

Computacenter benefitted from the component shortages that had plagued the past couple of years normalising over the course of 2023. The channel player has kept on top of inventory levels and managed to finish the year in a strong cash position.