Westcon-Comstor gets global role supporting Check Point MSSPs
Distributor signed up globally to help vendor reach out to more managed security partners
Check Point has followed up on its move last week to increase support for MSSPs by inking a global deal with Westcon-Comstor.
The security vendor enhanced its MSSP Partner Programme last week, with simplified onboarding, access to pay-as-you-go finance models, and increased training and support.
“MSSPs have a big opportunity to capitalise on the demand for their services, but they face their own challenges in a rapidly changing world,” said Shahar Divon, head of global SMB sales at Check Point Software Technologies.
“At the operational level, these teams spend too much time handling hundreds of alerts daily, tying up resources that could be better spent on more urgent requests,” he added. “That is where our MSSP Partner Programme can deliver real value, not only for those that have security as a practice, but also MSPs that are looking for ways to protect their customers.”
Just a few days on from that announcement, the firm has inked a global relationship with Westcon-Comstor to support MSSPs that have signed up to the programme.
The distributor will be tasked with supporting those managed security partners that want to sell Check Point’s range of products.
“What we’re witnessing in the market is the platformisation of cyber security, whereby customers from enterprises through to SMBs want products from different vendors to integrate and interact seamlessly,” said Daniel Hurel, vice-president of cyber security and next-gen solutions for EMEA at Westcon-Comstor. “As a leading platform vendor, Check Point is at the forefront of this trend, and it’s exciting to be bringing this same level of flexibility and scalability to current and aspiring MSSPs.”
Generating demand
Divon said Check Point was continuing to invest and generate demand from managed security products, and that its programme enhancements were part of its efforts to increase its business through partners able to offer a subscription model.
“We continue to invest significantly in our MSSP programme, allowing for higher levels of partner growth and profitability with services-led cyber protection across network, cloud and endpoints,” he said. “Westcon-Comstor is an important part of our go-to-market strategy and will help us to achieve scale in this growth area.”
Last week saw Check Point among a group of vendors that increased the support and products designed to be sold by MSSPs.
Various analysts have indicated that managed security is continuing to be a growth area, with serious growth coming in the next few years.
With customers continuing to struggle with in-house skills, the expectation is that managed service providers will pick up more of the slack. Market watcher Transparency Market Research has forecast the managed security services market will be worth $53.2bn by 2031, enjoying a 14.2% compound annual growth rate to 2031.