Westcon-Comstor gets global role supporting Check Point MSSPs

Check Point has followed up on its move last week to increase support for MSSPs by inking a global deal with Westcon-Comstor.

The security vendor enhanced its MSSP Partner Programme last week, with simplified onboarding, access to pay-as-you-go finance models, and increased training and support.

“MSSPs have a big opportunity to capitalise on the demand for their services, but they face their own challenges in a rapidly changing world,” said Shahar Divon, head of global SMB sales at Check Point Software Technologies.

“At the operational level, these teams spend too much time handling hundreds of alerts daily, tying up resources that could be better spent on more urgent requests,” he added. “That is where our MSSP Partner Programme can deliver real value, not only for those that have security as a practice, but also MSPs that are looking for ways to protect their customers.”

Just a few days on from that announcement, the firm has inked a global relationship with Westcon-Comstor to support MSSPs that have signed up to the programme.

The distributor will be tasked with supporting those managed security partners that want to sell Check Point’s range of products.

“What we’re witnessing in the market is the platformisation of cyber security, whereby customers from enterprises through to SMBs want products from different vendors to integrate and interact seamlessly,” said Daniel Hurel, vice-president of cyber security and next-gen solutions for EMEA at Westcon-Comstor. “As a leading platform vendor, Check Point is at the forefront of this trend, and it’s exciting to be bringing this same level of flexibility and scalability to current and aspiring MSSPs.”