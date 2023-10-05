Schneider Electric hands partners sustainability SaaS

Schneider Electric is arming its channel with a subscription service that will calculate and measure carbon emissions, giving the channel a chance to address its sustainability goals.

The supplier’s Zeigo Activate offering will provide carbon calculations, help set decarbonisation targets and help devise a strategy that will reduce emissions.

The latest offering sits alongside other efforts under the Zeigo banner – Power and Network – where the supplier has already moved to help customers digitally tender renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements and establish an ecosystem of 600-plus organisations that can share their experiences of reducing emissions.

“Channel businesses continue to face a host of energy and sustainability challenges, but despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment, ESG, energy efficiency and ecosystem decarbonisation remain key areas of focus for partners,” said David Terry, vice-president of IT channels at Schneider Electric Europe.

“Through Zeigo, partners can access a suite of world-class SaaS [software-as-a-service] tools and identify specialist businesses that help them reduce energy consumption, emissions and costs, as well as strategic processes to accelerate businesses’ sustainability journeys,” he said.

Schnieder Electric has been consistently promoting sustainability support to partners as it reacts to increased demand from customers for help in reducing their own emissions, as well as working with green partners.

The supplier has also been running sustainability schools to support partners, and Terry indicated that those have been popular across its partner base.