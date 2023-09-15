Exclusive Networks expands relationship with One Identity

Exclusive Networks has a track record of encouraging vendors that have an established relationship with the distributor in one territory to extend that into other areas and has followed that path with One Identity.

The privileged access management (PAM) player has worked with Exclusive elsewhere on the continent and is now adding the UK to the list.

The other policy that Exclusive works hard to follow is to add security technologies that do not overlap too much with its existing portfolio. On that point, One Identity also ticked the box for the UK.

“We worked with One Identity in France and Spain and the time came to look to expand that relationship, so we had the conversation. We have got a gap in our portfolio particularly around privilege access management,” said Matthew Paynter, vendor director UK&I at Exclusive Networks.

He said identity was a growth area in security and analyst reports all pointed to a period of sustained growth with the technology chiming in with a large number of customers.

Paynter said the channel player would be delivering added value and driving the One Identity message across its partner base. He said the vendor understood it had value and a story to tell the channel, but it needed help amplifying that message and getting in front of more partners and work with a distributor that can offer scale and support.

“We’re going to make a nice investment into it, with the goal of of showing them what value added distribution does,” he said. “In terms of growing locally, it’s about driving strong brands, driving the right portfolio.”

The security vendor space continues to be a well-populated one, but Exclusive is keen to avoid being swamped by brands that will compete and underline its ability to add value.

“We’re very particular around [who we sign]. We’re not just welcoming everyone who comes to us on board,” he added.

In response, One Identity has already worked with the distributor, making it a straightforward decision to extend that relationship to a fresh territory.

“One Identity is excited to partner with Exclusive Networks as a distributor in the UK&I region, with their experience and partner reach in the security marketplace, Exclusive Networks are a great fit to help One Identity support and grow our partner ecosystem,” said Simon Hendy, channel manager for the UK&I at One Identity.

Exclusive’s strategy of retaining and expanding relationships with vendors could be seen in the firm’s recent half-year numbers.

Most of the growth in the six months ended 30 June 2023 came from sales with existing vendors, but the firm has been making efforts to expand the portfolio and enter fresh geographies.

The firm’s net vendor retention rate on a rolling 12-month basis at H1 2023 was up 131% (compared with 122% in H1 2022), with net reseller retention rate for the same period at 130% (compared with 122% a year earlier).