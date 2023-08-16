HTGanzo - stock.adobe.com
Deep Instinct widens channel reach with e92plus
Relationship struck with distributor should enable threat prevention specialist to expand its reseller base
Security player Deep Instinct has been on a channel drive for a while, as it looks to get its threat-detection technology in the hands of more partners.
The firm has been courting MSSPs, and will be able to get in front of more of those, along with MSPs and resellers, after forming a relationship with security distributor e92plus.
The distie will be introducing the deep learning threat prevention technology to its channel base, and expects it to add more options for managed service providers and resellers.
“Our partners are looking for a competitive advantage and genuine innovation to take to their customers” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO and co-founder at e92plus.
“In the current cyber security landscape, with so much noise especially around AI [artificial intelligence], that can be hard to find. We’ve found that Deep Instinct has a truly unique approach with predictive prevention based on their Deep Learning framework.
“It’s more autonomous with greater accuracy to reduce manual intervention and minimise the number of alerts and false positives.”
Deep Instinct has been actively courting the channel for more than two years and has been building a network of MSSP partners.
Working with partners
Speaking to MicroScope last May, Sam Linford, vice-president for channel and MSSP EMEA at Deep Instinct, said the channel landscape meant it could work with a large number of partners.
“You’ve got a huge number of MSPs that are already well established in the market today, with endpoint security technologies like EDR [endpoint detection and response],” said Linford. “They have teams of threat-hunting and SOC individuals, analysts that go out there and look for the bad stuff, after something bad has happened. Right? Post execute. And that’s great.
“But you’ve got huge numbers of boutique partners and MSPs that are looking to get into security services and providing security on the endpoint. They have to make a decision at this point in time. Do they go down the route of what everyone else is already doing, or do they look at the more current types of technology from a prevention-first approach?”
In response to the decision to work with e92plus, Atif Ahmed, Deep Instinct vice-president of sales, said expanding its channel reach meant more customers would be protected: “Our partners like e92plus are key to ensuring our customers security and success.”
Elsewhere in the security market, External Attack Surface Management player DarkInvader has signalled that it’s in channel recruitment mode.
Robin Hill, co-founder of DarkInvader, said: “Our customers are worried about publicly accessible private data, scams that can damage brand reputation and hidden IT infrastructure. Darklnvader acts like a cyber criminal, collecting information across the dark and surface web that could be used to target our client’s external attack surface.
“Through strong partnerships, we’re dedicated to expanding our network to help businesses maintain their security,” he said. “We empower our channel partners to diversify services and elevate their value to customers, providing access to cutting-edge tools, technologies and expert support. By aligning with DarkInvader, partners can unlock additional revenue streams and enhance their market visibility.”