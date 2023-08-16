Deep Instinct widens channel reach with e92plus

Security player Deep Instinct has been on a channel drive for a while, as it looks to get its threat-detection technology in the hands of more partners.

The firm has been courting MSSPs, and will be able to get in front of more of those, along with MSPs and resellers, after forming a relationship with security distributor e92plus.

The distie will be introducing the deep learning threat prevention technology to its channel base, and expects it to add more options for managed service providers and resellers.

“Our partners are looking for a competitive advantage and genuine innovation to take to their customers” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO and co-founder at e92plus.

“In the current cyber security landscape, with so much noise especially around AI [artificial intelligence], that can be hard to find. We’ve found that Deep Instinct has a truly unique approach with predictive prevention based on their Deep Learning framework.

“It’s more autonomous with greater accuracy to reduce manual intervention and minimise the number of alerts and false positives.”

Deep Instinct has been actively courting the channel for more than two years and has been building a network of MSSP partners.