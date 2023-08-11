Dell EMEA boss: Artificial intelligence of immense value

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is the buzz phrase of the moment, but those backing the technology believe it has the potential to deliver significant revenues for the channel and benefits for users.

Last week, Dell joined the ranks of those major suppliers encouraging its channel to get involved with the technology, and this week followed that up with placing more partner focus on storage, where the impact of AI can be clearly understood.

Adrian McDonald, president at Dell Technologies EMEA, is firmly in the “AI is positive” camp, viewing it as an opportunity to drive digital transformation.

“If you look at the market in general, the market itself is accelerating, which is kind of an interesting conundrum,” he said.

“We have difficult economic times, we have geopolitical issues, inflation, power and energy issues. But we are clearly seeing the fact that the world will become more digitally focused – not less.

“I would say that generative AI is almost like the new iPhone moment for business,” said McDonald. “The iPhone and subsequent developments really focused on utilising data to drive fundamentally more service and value to the consumer, to the individual, and brought an immense amount of functionality to your hands, to your immediate control.

“This immense amount of data that we can draw insights from is being utilised increasingly in the business sense, in the government sense, in healthcare and in any other human endeavour, in one form or another,” he said. “I think we’re at the dawn of the next big age. We’ve been in the data age for a number of years, but we’re about to go through a huge acceleration in that regard.”