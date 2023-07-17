Arrow Electronics rolls out managed service offering

Arrow Electronics has cut the ribbon on a managed services offering to support those partners that want to get involved with flexible provision of services but lack the in-house skills.

The distributor is providing a range of options that cover the major areas customers are looking for support with, including storage, cloud backup, networking, security and cloud orchestration.

The Arrow managed services proposition includes storage monitoring, both on-premise and in the cloud; secure backup of all subscriptions; networking and security to prevent threats, and anticipate security vulnerabilities with automated monitoring, alerts, and proactive remediation services; plus finally cloud orchestration, with monitoring, and a self-service portal to orchestrate and automate daily operations for public cloud infrastructure providers.

The demand for managed services has continued to rise, with increasing numbers of resellers shifting to a subscription model, but many continue to lack skills in certain areas and covering key technologies.

Some channel players have bolstered their managed service capabilities through acquisitions, but that option is not open to everyone, and those are the firms who will be looking to distribution, the traditional source of support and product for assistance.

Mark Barcham, head of services, sales and go-to-market for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said it had to support its channel partners. “Continuous innovation and the delivery of cutting-edge services are critical for our channel partners to remain competitive and help ensure they are meeting end users’ ever-evolving requirements,” he said. “The launch of our managed services portfolio provides substantial value for them, enabling them to pivot to new areas of strategic focus, whilst continuing to deliver solid business outcomes to their customers.

“In short, we’re here to help channel partners ramp up recurring revenue streams, unconstrained by the overheads typically associated with maintaining a rich services portfolio. We are very excited about the opportunity to help them grow faster.”