AI and automation growing channel revenue streams

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools are in strong demand, and it’s clear that those technologies will provide decent revenue streams for the channel going forward.

Sage has shared its Partnering for success: State of the IT channel ecosystem report, with AI taking centre stage thanks to rising interest from customers.

The supplier found that along with AI and automation, security and software as a service (SaaS) applications are also in strong demand, and areas yielding revenue for the channel both now and increasingly in the future.

The expectation from many partners (47% globally) is that the interest in AI will only accelerate. That has left many in the position of bolstering their skills to be able to support that growth.

Sage also found the channel was using more AI and automation tools to improve their own businesses, and that was also driving increased interest and a demand for skilled staff, with almost half (49%) of UK respondents recruiting staff with skill sets in AI and machine learning.

Security is already a well-known revenue-generating area, and there are also signs that there will be no slacking of the pace on that front, with 39% of UK partners indicating it remains a vital source of growth for their organisation and customer pipeline. There were also high rates of demand for data privacy tools and services.

The pressure to recruit staff that can support these growth areas continues to be a challenge for the channel, and many indicated they were recruiting to plug those gaps.