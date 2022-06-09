alphaspirit - Fotolia
Sage lifts lid on channel skills concerns
Vendor shares research that reveals the channel is looking to bolster expertise to support customers as well as their own businesses
The skills equation in the channel is perceived as following this simple pattern: the customer cannot handle the technology themselves, so they turn to a partner that has the expertise.
The channel is cast as the knight in shining armour, the provider of 24/7 support and the home of the answers that users need.
But getting skilled staff on-board and maintaining that position of expertise takes effort, and according to research from Sage, is one of the top concerns for partners.
The vendor quizzed partners on both sides of the Atlantic and found that in the UK, cloud computing and cyber security skills were the most demanded from new talent, with a sizeable portion also looking for evidence of coding skills.
There were clear signs that partners have been investing in skills, with many upskilling the workforce with a focus on technical and ecommerce areas.
Looking ahead, the expectation across the channel is that the pressure to keep investing in skills will not ease off, with some of the areas that will see activity including, cyber security service provision, software-as-a-service application management and public cloud consumption, as the channel makes sure it can meet customer needs.
When predicting areas of investment for their customers over the coming months, almost half (49%) believe customers will look to grow their datacentre management revenue, while 40% have a sharp focus on generating revenues from data analytics and AI software enablement.
Efficiency, intelligence and automation
Almost one-third (30%) of the 1,000 resellers quizzed also felt that users would be looking for help with efficiency, intelligence and automation of their business processes or operations.
Sage also found that skilled staff were not only sought to help the channel support customers, but there was also pressure to find talented staff that could help the partners themselves run their businesses.
“Customers are looking to their channel partners to help make digitisation a reality as they embrace new revenue streams and invest with an eye on the future,” said Aziz Benmalek, president of Sage North America and executive vice-president of Global Partner Organization. “They are being asked to provide expertise in the most complex technological areas – from protection against the latest cyber threats to the enablement of AI [artificial intelligence] and ML [machine learning].”
“This requires the channel workforce to shift – at Sage we are prioritising providing our channel partners with the tools and technology tools needed to thrive,” he added.
As well as using its partner conference as a forum to share research, Sage also announced a number of high-profile financial partnerships to underline the strength of its ecosystem.
The firm revealed it has formed partnerships with Lloyds Bank, Satago and Automatic Data Processing.
Benmalek said that the relationships would benefit partners. “The partnerships we have announced ... offer our resellers the opportunity to put enterprise-grade solutions into the hands of SMB customers,” he said. “What the past two years have taught us is that there is no turning back on digitisation.”