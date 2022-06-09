Sage lifts lid on channel skills concerns

The skills equation in the channel is perceived as following this simple pattern: the customer cannot handle the technology themselves, so they turn to a partner that has the expertise.

The channel is cast as the knight in shining armour, the provider of 24/7 support and the home of the answers that users need.

But getting skilled staff on-board and maintaining that position of expertise takes effort, and according to research from Sage, is one of the top concerns for partners.

The vendor quizzed partners on both sides of the Atlantic and found that in the UK, cloud computing and cyber security skills were the most demanded from new talent, with a sizeable portion also looking for evidence of coding skills.

There were clear signs that partners have been investing in skills, with many upskilling the workforce with a focus on technical and ecommerce areas.

Looking ahead, the expectation across the channel is that the pressure to keep investing in skills will not ease off, with some of the areas that will see activity including, cyber security service provision, software-as-a-service application management and public cloud consumption, as the channel makes sure it can meet customer needs.

When predicting areas of investment for their customers over the coming months, almost half (49%) believe customers will look to grow their datacentre management revenue, while 40% have a sharp focus on generating revenues from data analytics and AI software enablement.