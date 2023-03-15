Lenovo and Vast Data credit channel for growth

The channel has been credited in playing a significant role in helping Lenovo to improve its position in the storage market, as well as in helping Vast Data to continue to deliver impressive growth.

Lenovo has released a fresh set of data management solutions as it marks the moment the firm has been ranked globally as the top storage solutions vendor in the $25k and under market, according to IDC. The vendor already held that ranking in the previous quarter in EMEA.

The firm highlighted its global channel framework and partner-centric approach as one of the reasons it had improved its competitive position.

“Retaining number one ranking in the entry storage market in EMEA for a second quarter exemplifies the trust our partners and customers have in Lenovo Data Management solutions,” said Marco Pozzoni, director of EMEA storage sales at Lenovo.

“We are growing and delivering results through consistency, reliability and partnerships with smart and innovative solutions that help customers better monetise their data in multiple industries across the region.”

Cheryl Rang, executive director of advanced solutions at Ingram Micro, said that working with the channel meant that partners such as the distributor “gain valuable resources and are better equipped to deliver and manage secure, end-to-end storage solutions to businesses of all sizes”.

Elsewhere, data platform specialist Vast revealed that it has gone from $1m in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $100m within three years.

In the past year, the firm has also acquired fresh customers and deepened its position in key vertical markets, including life sciences, financial services, education, media and public sector.

Renen Hallak, founder and CEO of Vast Data, said that more users understood how AI was having an impact and it had helped to drive growth as the market came to the business.

“Last year marked an inflection point for Vast as the explosion in machine data and AI propelled us beyond early adopter customers into more established global enterprises who are looking to deploy innovative yet proven technologies into their data stack,” he said.

But the channel has also played a role in pitching the solution to users. Phil Manez, director of channel sales at Vast, said that there was a two-way relationship with partners with both sides benefitting from the growth.

“As Vast continues to add differentiating features and build new strategic alliances, our partners are seeing even bigger deals happening faster. Vast brings our partners the tools to tackle their customers’ most strategic initiatives and a recurring revenue stream that’s never been possible with an infrastructure solution,” he said.

“With AI rapidly moving into mainstream, our partners will have an even bigger addressable market to position Vast in,” he added.