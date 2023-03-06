Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

Channel-facing companies are always on the hunt for talent, and the past week has been no exception, with another raft of moves across the industry. The fresh faces are tasked with supporting growth ambitions, often working directly with the channel to make a positive difference.

Zerto The HPE company has decided that Matt Boris is the right choice as its vice-president of global go-to-market. He joins a business that is determined to double its size over the next two years, where he will be working closely with managed print players and other channel partners. “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead our worldwide efforts, and I look forward to working with the Zerto team to drive growth and expand our reach into new markets,” said Boris, who has worked at Zerto for the past six years.

CybSafe The cyber security player has made a double hire, with Hylton Southey and Geraint Owen becoming vice-presidents of sales and finance, respectively. “We are thrilled to welcome Hylton and Geraint to the CybSafe team,” said Oz Alashe, CEO of CybSafe. “Their impressive history of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our platform to meet the needs of our customers. CybSafe is at a critical phase in its evolution. Our abundant resources allow us to take full advantage of our market leadership. Their experience in the industry will be valuable in taking CybSafe to the next level.”

ThreatX The security player is also one of those deciding it needs some additional talent, taking on Michael Connolly as chief revenue officer to lead the direct and channel sales teams. He has previously worked at the likes of Infoblox and EMC. “ThreatX has brought together the strongest team of people to create a powerful solution that addresses one of the most vexing cyber security challenges today. It was an easy decision to join the team and help lead ThreatX to its next stage of growth,” said Connolly.

Teneo Gina Fedeli has joined Teneo as chief operating officer (COO) to help drive business strategy. Her CV includes time as COO at Proxios and Axiom Technology Group, as well as a tenure as president and founder of P3 Transformation Group and GCF Consulting. “We are thrilled to welcome Gina as our chief operating officer. Her experience in transforming businesses and driving operational efficiency will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our vision of becoming a trusted technology partner to 500 of the world’s largest companies. We look forward to working with Gina and leveraging her expertise to drive Teneo’s growth,” said Teneo CEO Piers Carey.