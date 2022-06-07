Redcentric Solutions snaps up remaining Sungard Availability Services assets

Redcentric Solutions has picked up the remaining assets and contracts from Sungard Availability Services, bringing an end to a saga that started back in April, when the firm went into administration.

Since Benjamin Dymant and Ian Wormleighton from Teneo were appointed as joint administrators for the business continuity provider at the start of April, there have been efforts to secure a future for as much of the business as possible.

Last month, it was revealed that Teneo had entered into an exclusivity agreement with Daisy Corporation to transfer across customers from 14 Sungard Workplace facilities.

That has been followed up with the latest move to exchange conditional contracts with Redcentric Solutions, a subsidiary of Redcentric, for the acquisition of the business and assets from the three remaining datacentre facilities.

The expectation is that the deal will complete by the end of this month, in the next 23 days, with contracts conditional on certain revenue thresholds being hit and on the customers in those datacentres agreeing to move over to Redcentric ownership.

The cost of the datacentres depends on annualised recurring revenue rates and could set Redcentric back between a minimum of £11m up to a possible maximum of £22m. More cash might be involved if certain targets are hit in the next 12 months.

Ensuring that there is minimal disruption to customers is the reason for the quick timeline on the deal.