Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

Last week was a busy one on the personnel front, with plenty of movement across the industry. Economic headwinds might be dominating the headlines, but they are doing little to slow down the channel’s appetite for fresh talent, particularly in finance.

Exclusive Networks The distributor has appointed Nathalie Bühnemann as chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the firm’s executive committee. She was previously group CFO at AKKA Technologies, prior to which she spent more than a decade as a financial consultant at PwC. Exclusive’s previous CFO, Pierre Boccon-Liaudet, stepped down to pursue new opportunities outside of the company. Jesper Trolle, chief executive of Exclusive Networks, said: “I am thrilled that Nathalie is joining the executive team of Exclusive Networks. In addition to her tremendous energy and experience in senior finance roles, Nathalie brings a deep understanding of Exclusive Networks’ model, strategy and culture from her time as a board member and chair of the audit committee since our listing in 2021.”

Content+Cloud David Kress has joined the company in the newly created role of chief revenue officer. He comes with a CV that stretches back more than two decades and includes time as the managing director of Cloudreach. “This is a great appointment for C+C and I am looking forward to working closely with David. It is clear he is a leader with integrity, a deep client focus and a real passion for creating a collaborative culture where he proactively supports people in achieving their goals and developing their careers,” said Geoff Kneen, CEO of Content+Cloud. “David will be a great addition to our already strong senior leadership team, bringing further insight and contribution to our strategic development and our M&A goals of further consolidating the UK market within cloud services.”

GTT The managed networking security player has welcomed Johan Broekhuysen as CFO. His career spans more than 25 years in a variety of roles, including senior leadership positions with Open Water Advisory Group, BlackSky Technology, Lumos Networks and AOL. “I’m very pleased to welcome Johan Broekhuysen as our new CFO,” said Ernie Ortega, CEO of GTT. “Johan brings strong leadership experience and a proven track record in creating value for a number of public and private equity technology companies that will help us develop GTT into a leading managed network and security services provider to global enterprises.”

Intercity Technology The Birmingham-based IT service provider has made three appointments to bolster its senior team. David Owen steps into the group innovation and product director role, Neil Rampe is going to be managing director of the communications division, and Mark Leadbeater takes the director of consultancy position. “Following our impressive growth this past year, it is important that we continue to invest and develop our business support functions, products and services to maintain world-class delivery and service to our customers. I’m therefore delighted with these announcements, which will drive and support our future growth ambitions,” said Andrew Jackson, CEO of Intercity Technology.

Daisy Corporate Services Another firm looking for a CFO has settled on Kris Lee, who will step into the role on 1 February, taking over from Paul Worthington who is leaving the business after 16 years. For the past five years, Lee has been CFO for Card Factory, who also has time at the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, Brighthouse, Phones4U, JD Sports, All:sports, Barclays Bank and BMI Healthcare on his CV. Daisy Group CEO Neil Thompson said: “We’re thrilled that Kris is joining Daisy at an exciting time for the business. Kris has a proven track record driving organic and inorganic growth across the B2C and B2B sectors. We look forward to utilising his expertise as we continue to support mid-market organisations and public sector bodies on their digital journey.”