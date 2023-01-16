December slowdown undermined Q4

A slowdown in the fourth quarter hit growth across European distributors, with the last few weeks of December 2022 taking their toll.

According to numbers from Context Q4m it had been going fairly well, with year-on-year revenue growth of 4.9% in October and 3.8% in November, before December’s 4.3% decline hit growth numbers.

As a result, Western distributors closed out the fourth quarter looking at 1.1% growth, with issues in the personal systems market one of the main causes of the slowdown.

The tale of the quarter was an increase in value sales (up 13.1%), compared with a 7.1% decline in volume sales. Hardware sales also continued to decline, although ASPs increased, which meant revenues were flat.

Specifically, notebooks and headsets were hit, but servers, switches and wireless access points enjoyed rising average sale prices. “The variance between our Q4 forecast and actual performance can be explained in large part by the figures for personal systems, a sector which accounts for over a fifth of revenues through distribution,” said Context global managing director Adam Simon.

The analysis of the performance across the continent revealed a patchy picture, with some countries suffering notable shortfalls on expected revenue growth.

“Some countries also under-performed versus our expectations, with Germany, Poland, the Nordics and the rest of Europe all slowing down considerably,” he said, adding that it would be investigating the causes of that in more detail over the next few weeks.