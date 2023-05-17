IaaS revenues dip but bounce-back expected

Sales of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) might have dropped in the first quarter, but the expectation is that things will bounce back as customer demand returns.

An analysis of the IaaS market from Context, which gets sales numbers directly from Western distributors, indicated that between Q4 of last year and Q1, the revenue growth for the category dropped by 9%.

However, that decline should be a temporary one, according to the analyst, because cyclical patterns will kick back in and customers will be looking for more IaaS support later this year.

Context has been charting the progress of the IaaS market for some time, and found that across the five key markets of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, there are often drop-offs in the gap between Q4 and Q1. Having identified that pattern, the firm is confident of a recovery and a return to revenue growth.

Customers have also expressed concerns over recent weeks about the rising levels of technical debt, and acknowledged the need to continue investment in cloud and digital transformation efforts.

Pressure on that front would also add to the factors that point to a return to more revenue growth later this year.

Users looking to improve efficiencies have also identified their cloud infrastructure as one of the areas that needs to be investigated, with many users rushing to the cloud in the pandemic and now, at a more leisurely pace, having the time to make more strategic investments.