charles taylor - stock.adobe.com
Change at the top of Insight EMEA
Emma de Sousa calls time on her long association with the channel player, and a replacement has been named
Insight has revealed that next month will see its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business shuffle its senior leadership pack, with Emma de Sousa leaving the business.
Her departure at the end of the year will leave a vacancy for the EMEA president role, which will be filled by Adrian Gregory.
Gregory will run the EMEA operation from 2 January 2023. He joins the business from Atos, where he has worked in a number of positions, including CEO of Northern Europe and APAC.
Between now and 31 December, De Sousa will remain in post to help with the transition.
“It was a very difficult decision to make, but it has been a privilege to be part of this wonderful organisation that continually strives for greatness and lives by its core values of hunger, heart and harmony,” she said.
“I wish the company and its teammates huge success as Insight pursues its ambition to be the leading solutions integrator, the partner our clients can’t live without.”
It marks the end of a long chapter for De Sousa, who joined Insight in 2003. In that time, her roles with the firm have included vice-president of southern Europe, managing director of the UK and Germany, and director of operations for EMEA. She became EMEA president when former incumbent Wolfgang Ebermann decided to step down at the end of 2020.
CEO statement
Insight CEO Joyce Mullen said: “We have enormous respect for the decision that Emma has made, and we fully support her. We thank her for her phenomenal leadership and many years of success leading the UK and our EMEA business. Widely respected both with the industry and Insight, I’d also like to pay tribute to Emma’s enduring commitment to building a high-performance, highly inclusive culture at Insight.
“We have taken this opportunity to look carefully at the market and have found a terrific successor in Adrian.”
Gregory steps into an EMEA business that continues to be in transition, with the balance shifting more towards a software and services-driven operation.
Recently issued third-quarter numbers show that across EMEA, software sales are up 3% – and up 12% over the course of the fiscal year. Services improved by 4% and hardware sales dipped by 6% in the same quarter, while net sales from products were down by 1% and services rose by 4%.