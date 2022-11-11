Change at the top of Insight EMEA

Insight has revealed that next month will see its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business shuffle its senior leadership pack, with Emma de Sousa leaving the business.

Her departure at the end of the year will leave a vacancy for the EMEA president role, which will be filled by Adrian Gregory.

Gregory will run the EMEA operation from 2 January 2023. He joins the business from Atos, where he has worked in a number of positions, including CEO of Northern Europe and APAC.

Between now and 31 December, De Sousa will remain in post to help with the transition.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, but it has been a privilege to be part of this wonderful organisation that continually strives for greatness and lives by its core values of hunger, heart and harmony,” she said.

“I wish the company and its teammates huge success as Insight pursues its ambition to be the leading solutions integrator, the partner our clients can’t live without.”

It marks the end of a long chapter for De Sousa, who joined Insight in 2003. In that time, her roles with the firm have included vice-president of southern Europe, managing director of the UK and Germany, and director of operations for EMEA. She became EMEA president when former incumbent Wolfgang Ebermann decided to step down at the end of 2020.