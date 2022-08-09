Logicalis adds Q Associates to bolster data management

A couple of summers ago, data management specialist Q Associates was hitting the headlines because of an acquisition it had sealed, but fast forward to the dry August of 2022, and the firm itself has become a target of Logicalis.

The move by Logicalis is motivated by the data management, compliance and security expertise that will come from Q Associates.

As well as the technology skills, there is also a customer base that comes with the deal, including universities and research councils, Home Office departments, and enterprise customers across numerous verticals, including finance, legal, transportation and energy.

“The acquisition of Q Associates is fantastic news for all our customers and further strengthens our partnership portfolio,” said Alex Louth, CEO of Logicalis UKI. “This announcement shows our commitment to being at the top table in the UKI partner market and customer landscape, especially around the Higher Education and Government Secured Services sectors.

“In addition, extending the reach and skills of Logicalis UKI shows our hunger to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors,” he added.

In response, Andrew Griffiths, business development director at Q Associates, said the firm had worked hard to establish a solid reputation and welcomed the move by Logicalis. “This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations, and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Logicalis,” he said. “I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution.”

Elsewhere, customer and employee experience specialist Forsta has also hit the acquisition trail, picking up HelloIgnite, a collaboration platform player.