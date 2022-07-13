MITSG and Glide both opt for acquisitions to fuel growth

Managed services group MITSG has sealed its fourth deal in just over a year after swooping in for fellow MSP Everything Tech.

The move for Manchester-based Everything Tech will give MITSG a flagship brand and a location for its national HQ and will take the group headcount north of 100.

Managed IT Services Group (MITSG) picked up fellow MSP CSS Group for an undisclosed sum back in January and that came on the back of deals struck in 2021, including Manchester-based provider of cloud services to the legal sector IT Farm in May, followed by a move for carrier contact centre specialist Nexbridge Communications.

Founded by Mark Allen and Phil Smith, MITSG is an MSP focused on cloud and remote desktop services, networks and security, voice and contact centre, and IT support.

“Our vision has always been to provide SMEs with access to real experts across every aspect of the managed IT provision, with customers and staff central to our business,” said CFO Allen.

“The acquisition of Everything Tech provides another part of the jigsaw that will enable us to bring our vision to reality. The brand that Ruth, Lee and Anthony have created is sector-leading and a genuine fit for our portfolio. After experiencing incredible year-on-year growth, we feel truly privileged to have the opportunity to take Everything Tech forward into a new and exciting chapter.”

Ruth Hall, managing director of Everything Tech, said this was not the first time it had been courted by a buyer, but the timing and the opportunity felt right.

“Over recent years, we have been approached several times to sell the business, however those buyers were never aligned with our core ethos and culture, where our customers and our people come first,” she said. “MITSG very much shares our beliefs and values and believe in the brand we’ve worked hard to build over the past 12 years.

“We see this acquisition as the start of a very exciting period of growth for Everything Tech, as well as an opportunity for our existing customers to benefit from a comprehensive offering.”

Elsewhere, consolidation continued, with broadband connectivity specialist Glide acquiring 100% of the shares of Velocity1 from Quintain.

Velocity1 specialises in smart city infrastructure and also handles the implementation of fibre-optic networks across Wembley Park, including almost 5,000 homes and more than 500,000ft2 of retail space.

Quintain and Glide have agreed on a strategic partnership under which Glide will operate Quintain’s wholly-owned fibre optic network throughout Wembley Park, which it has been building out since 2008, and provide broadband services to the 85-acre estate.

“Wembley Park is quickly becoming one of the most exciting districts in London,” said Tim Pilcher, CEO of Glide. “This acquisition will allow Glide to provide the multi-faceted campus with future-proofed, ultra-fast broadband connectivity for years to come, helping Wembley Park continue to thrive as it continues to grow and develop more asset–rich infrastructure to meet the ever-demanding requirements of its residents and commercial tenants.”